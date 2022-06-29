WALKER – After wrapping up the final week of play in the Robert Graves Invitational Metro Baton Rouge 7-on-7 Summer League on Wednesday at Walker, the parish coaches involved were thankful for the work their teams got in over the past four weeks.
At the same time, they were ready to give their teams a much-needed break before preparations for the upcoming season hit high gear.
“We just didn’t have that juice today,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “We just didn’t have that energy, and maybe that’s because June is a tough month, and they’re getting a little tired. It’s about time for Fourth of July break and celebrate this country and our independence, get a little break with our bodies and get our mindset back to kind of regroup and get ready for July, but this is a perfect ending to June. I thought we won the month. I thought we all got a lot better this month.”
The vibe was much the same from Walker coach Chad Mahaffey and Springfield coach Ryan Serpas.
“I think you got tons of invaluable reps,” Mahaffey said. “I think the good thing about the league is you get to see a lot of different teams, a lot of different concepts on offense and a lot of different coverage stuff on defense. The good thing is you don’t really have a film prep or anything like that, so you’ve kind of just got to react on the fly, which I think is good. It’s a chance to compete in a game-like setting against an opponent, not just going against yourself.”
Said Serpas: “Like we told the kids at the end, there’s nobody passing out trophies today for any 7-on-7 championship, so this is all about growth and trying to get better and trying to learn. I think that’s what we did, and I think that’s what we accomplished through the last four weeks of doing this.”
“Having a week off now, it’s just a good time for us to kind of hit a little reset, kind of evaluate where we’re at right now and kind of regroup and see what we need to do to kind of change gears and kind of hit that next phase of the summer and hopefully get us in that right direction for the season to kick off,” Serpas continued.
Wednesday’s action also included Woodlawn and Istrouma, with teams facing off in 15-minute sessions.
In action featuring Denham Springs against Walker, the Yellow Jackets’ Maison Vorise had a pair of interceptions on the Wildcats’ first two drives.
“He’s a special player,” Beard said of Vorise. “He’s really just been a lot of fun to have part of the program. He’s getting better every day. He’s growing up even though he’s still just a pup. We’re just now going into his junior year, and he’s a two-year starter.”
Beard also praised the play of safeties Rancher Miller and Da’Shawn McBryde.
“They’re really, really aggressive, really good against the run,” Beard said. “Honestly, they’re probably the only reason I’ve enjoyed 7-on-7 this month because I know what they need for their game to be complete and be special. That’s really what’s been exciting to watch is those guys grow. I really did think they got a little better. We made some mistakes along the way, but I thought today was a pretty solid day for them.”
Later, Denham’s Jerry Horne connected with Ray McKneely on a 30-yard pass, setting up a 5-yard TD pass to Lionell Dawson.
“We were kind of up and down,” Mahaffey said. “I thought defensively we didn’t have a lot of bodies today, but I thought the guys who were out there competed hard and did a good job. I felt like for the most part we didn’t have any really major busts that I can recall, which is good. Some plays that guys got caught on, it felt like most of the time, we were right there in position, so certainly you want to try and finish on a couple of plays, but overall, I thought the defense made them work for it and did a good job.”
Denham Springs and Springfield held each other out of the end zone on their first drives against one another, but Horne hit Andrew Goodwin on a 40-yard pass, setting up a 5-yard TD pass to Dawson. Horne connected with Goodwin on the conversion.
Springfield quarterback Luke Husser connected with Layden Richards on three passes, getting the Bulldogs to the DSHS 5, where Denham’s Angel Soto intercepted Husser on third down.
“Whenever we have those opportunities to make plays, we need to be able to do it,” Serpas said. “We’ve got some young kids out there who we’re expecting to make plays. Hopefully this is valuable time for them to be able to learn about that and let them see that those opportunities are going to be there for them, and if they capitalize on them, it’s only going to create more opportunities for them whenever the regular season comes around.”
Springfield its opening series with Walker with Husser hitting Cayden Dykes on a 12-yard scoring pass.
Walker answered as Landon Waguespack hit Austin Workman for a touchdown and connected with Tyler Covington on the PAT.
“I thought that we moved the ball well,” Serpas said. “I thought that we had some stops. I thought that we kind of gave up some big plays at times, and that’s some things that we’ve got to fix. I was also missing a couple of my players today, so it gave some other kids some opportunities to get some playing time, and that’s what this is for.”
After holding the Bulldogs on downs, Waguespack hit Asa Rutherford for 30 yards, setting up a 10-yard TD pass to TJ Sylve.
Serpas said Richards played at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs, while Anthony Williams, who was with the Bulldogs for the first time this summer, played every defensive snap Wednesday.
“I thought that we did a pretty good job on our underneath coverage,” Serpas said. “I thought we limited a lot of things. I think we gave up some bigger plays that I didn’t like, but it’s just playing some people in some different spots and just trying to figure out a few things and allowing some teams to do a couple different things to us.”
“Just plugging some different people in and trying to see where we’re at, I was pleased overall with what we did on that side of the ball as well,” Serpas continued. “We’ve just got to limit some of the big plays.”
Woodlawn got an over-the-shoulder catch for a TD against Walker, but the Wildcats responded as Hayden Price hit Sylve on a deep ball, setting up a short TD pass to Braeden Sylvester.
“Offensively, honestly, I didn’t think we were real great at the beginning,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we just kind of looked either confused or timid or both at quarterback. I think those guys are capable of playing better, and they’ll have to play better. I thought we got a little better as the day went on, completed some things, got in some rhythm … It’s a learning process and you’ve got to just kind of see the whole field. That’s really what I think you work on as much as anything is quarterback’s decision-making because they’ve kind of got to think for themselves out there. There hasn’t been a week of prep to sort of guide you where you want to go.”
Denham Springs’ Goodwin had a 40-yard scoring reception against Woodlawn from Reese Mooney.
“You’ve got to do a lot of dirty work to be rewarded with a touchdown pass (as a tight end), but if there’s a kid that I think can do it all, it’s Andrew Goodwin,” Beard said. “What an awesome attitude, awesome kid.
“If you have the right attitude and the right work ethic and commitment, it’s scary how good you can become,” Beard continued.
The Yellow Jackets later turned the ball over on downs at the Woodlawn 4 when Horne threw incomplete into the end zone. Mooney was intercepted in the end zone on the final play against Woodlawn.
“I didn’t think our quarterbacks played very well today, but once again, I wear some of that too,” Beard said. “We’ve talked about it, should we give them two series instead of one? It’s hard to get them in their rhythm, but sometimes these games go so quick that if you only get one, you might not have another one until the next game or the middle of the next game. You’ve got to get reps when we can get them. You’ve got to take advantage of reps. If we’re worried about a rhythm on a Wednesday morning in 7-on-7, I think we’ll be just fine. I think we’ve got a few more things to clean up and worry about than our quarterbacks’ rhythm in a 7-on-7 league on Wednesday morning. Those guys will be just fine.”
Waguespack had a TD pass to Jamari Evans against Istrouma.
Serpas said he’s hoping the Bulldogs’ participation in the 7-on-7 league against larger classification schools will help his team down the road.
“In July, we’re going to try to schedule one or two 7-on-7’s with schools more our size, and I believe that whenever we do that, we’re going to see a much better, more competitive group from ourselves because of the talent level that we’ve been facing,” Serpas said.
