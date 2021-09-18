WATSON -- There wasn’t anything flashy about Live Oak’s win over St. Michael, and that’s fine with Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland.
“I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles got rushing touchdowns from Aiden Saunders and T.J. Magee in a 14-0 win over St. Michael on Friday at Live Oak. “We’ve got a lot of things to correct. We’ll enjoy it for about two more hours and we’re back to 0-0 and we’ve got to get ready for South Terrebonne.”
After a scoreless first quarter in which Magee lost a fumble on the Eagles’ first drive of the game, resulting in a turnover on downs by the Warriors at the Live Oak 20 followed by a punt from each team, the Eagles (2-0) punted again on the first play of the second quarter.
St. Michael took over at its own 19, and quarterback Damon Blocker carried three straight times for 28 yards before Nicholas Johnson ran three straight times for 16 yards, moving the Warriors to the Eagle 37.
Blocker had 100 yards on 12 carries at halftime and finished with 105 on 22 rushes.
“That’s their MO,” Westmoreland said of Blocker’s rushing ability. “They did it last week against Albany, and they did it this week. He carried the ball a number of more times this week than last week, but that kid’s a warrior and fought his butt off. I’m just proud of our guys. They just kept coming and coming and coming. That’s a testament to our coaches and to our defensive guys.”
The drive ended five plays later, when C.J. Davis intercepted Blocker and returned it for a touchdown before the play was called back because of a block in the back.
The penalty moved the ball to the Live Oak 29, but the Eagles bounced back with Daylen Lee carrying for 10 yards on second down and Tyler Graves connecting with Cody Flurry for 26 yards to the St. Michael 35.
On fourth-and-7 from the St. Michael 32, the Warriors were flagged for pass interference in the end zone, giving the Eagles the ball at the St. Michael 23.
Three plays later, Saunders busted a 12-yard touchdown run, and Landon Ratcliff added the PAT, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 2:50 to play in the first half.
“It felt great,” Saunders said of the touchdown. “I’m thanking C.J. for that, and I’m thanking my O-line. C.J. with the pick. It (stinks) that it got called back for a pick-six. I was very upset about that, but he got the pick. He got us the ball. We got down to the end zone. The offensive line blocked great. I didn’t have to make a move or anything. I made one cut, touchdown. It’s easy for me when my offensive line does it perfectly.”
Davis, who had three catches for 28 yards on offense, said the key for the Eagles was not getting down after the penalty wiped out the touchdown on his interception.
“We didn’t hang our heads,” he said. “There’s a saying we have. We call it ‘next play.’ On defense, we’re a brotherhood, and we always look forward to the next play. Don’t let the current play (get you down). If it’s a bad play, flush it. Next play, let’s keep going. That’s what I love about this defense. We’re a brotherhood, and we always pick each other up. Next play is how we carry ourselves.”
St. Michael took over at its own 20, and Blocker busted a 48-yard run to the Live Oak 16 on third down. The drive ended when John Martinez’s 29-yard field goal attempt came up short with 5.2 seconds left in the first half.
“The defense did well,” Westmoreland said. “I felt like we fixed some of our issues. I still think we’ve got to eliminate some missed tackles. There were a couple of times where we were in the backfield, and they kind of slipped away. Hats off to their quarterback. That dude was a man. He played and did a great job for those guys, but our guys showed up and did an outstanding job kind of keeping everything in front of them, not letting anything get behind them and rallying to the ball. At point of contact, we’ve got to finish and make those plays.”
The teams traded punts, and St. Michael intercepted Graves on the Eagles’ second possession of the second half but came up empty as Lee Dawson ran for no gain out of punt formation on fourth down at the Live Oak 17.
Two plays later, Magee broke free over the right side on a 13-yard touchdown run, and Ratcliff’s PAT made the score 14-0 with 11.2 seconds to play in the third quarter.
“It was a new front for the O-line, so they had to make some changes,” said Magee, who had 43 yards on 10 carries. “On the touchdown, they adjusted to it, and I just followed them to the end zone. They actually brought their linebackers down and they were stacking the front, so I just fought for every yard I got and was able to break loose one time.”
The teams combined for four punts to open the fourth quarter before St. Michael took over at its own 20 and moved to the Live Oak 28 before Magee intercepted Blocker to end the drive, allowing the Eagles to run out the clock.
“Defensively, I think we played a great game,” Saunders said. “We pitched a shutout, always proud of that. A few missed tackles here and there, but everybody makes mistakes. Like C.J. said, next play, push it off. It’s just reading keys and making plays. That’s it. That’s all defense is.”
Lee finished with 56 yards on 13 carries, doing most of his damage in the second half as the Eagles worked the clock.
“Our running backs are great,” Davis said. “Daylen is a tough back. He’s breaking the first tackle. You can’t stop him on the first tackle. T.J. is a great back. He’s fast. He’s elusive. He knows how to read blocks very well. We’re just a great team. People are sleeping on us, and we’re going to wake them up very soon.”
LIVE OAK 14, ST. MICHAEL 0
Score By Quarters
St. Michael 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Live Oak 0 7 7 0 -- 14
Scoring Summary
LOHS -- Aiden Saunders 12 run (Tyler Ratcliff kick)
LOHS -- T.J. Magee 13 run (Ratcliff kick)
SMHS LOHS
First Downs 9 14
Rushes-Yards 39-162 33-154
Passing Yards 45 53
A-C-I 8-17-1 6-14-1
Punts-Avg. 5-37.4 5-36
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-26 4-45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.