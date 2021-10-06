Some things are like clockwork, and for Live Oak football coach, playing Zachary to begin District 4-5A play has become one of those things.
The Eagles (4-0) host the Class A No. 2 Broncos (5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I guess we’ve always drawn the odd chip of playing those guys first, because it’s been that way, I want to say, since I’ve been back at Live Oak,” Westmoreland said. “You find out what you’re made of real quick and in a hurry. It may be real good, and it may be real bad, but you’re going to know where you stand against one of the top A teams in the state.”
The Broncos are coming off a 35-28 win over Woodlawn in which running back Connor Wisham rushed for 108 yards with a 48-yard touchdown run and a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Kameran Senegal had 101 yards receiving, with a 53-yard touchdown, while quarterback Eli Holstein went 12 for 22 for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
“Any one of their kids can score from any where on the field,” Westmoreland said. “A lot of people have one or two guys that can get it and go. Zachary’s got every guy (that) can get it and go. That’s the thing that see on film is, from the quarterback, to Wisham, the tailback, to all their wide receivers.
“Looking at these guys, everybody always uses the term ‘they’re loaded,’” Westmoreland continued in his assessment of the Broncos. “This team, they’re special. They’re sound in what they do across the board. They’ve been that way since Coach Brew (Zachary coach David Brewerton) got there …”
With so many facets to account for on Zachary’s offense, Westmoreland said the Eagles’ defensive approach isn’t complicated heading into the game.
“We have to rally,” he said. “We have to make the tackle. We have to make the play when it’s there. We’re not going to be able to miss a tackle, miss an assignment, miss something, and then everything be OK. That’s just not going to happen. We miss a tackle, oh boy. They’re going to the races.”
Westmoreland also spoke highly of the Bronco defense, led by linebacker Riley Howard, and he wasn’t shy about unveiling the Eagles’ offensive plan for the game.
“I feel like he’s been there forever, and the kid just flows well,” Westmoreland said of Howard. “He sees a gap, and he goes. He is a tackling machine for them. The secondary covers very well. They rally to the ball. They’re very sure tacklers, so for us, we’re going to have to be able to pick up their blitz, but we’re going to have to block their guys and just grind the game out.
“We’re going to have to be able to take the ball, control the time of possession and like we’ve said before, each possession has to end in a kick …,” Westmoreland continued. “We’re not able to turn the ball over. It’s just not going to happen. We cannot turn the ball over. We cannot miss tackles this week, because if we do, it ain’t going to be good.”
Westmoreland is hoping the way the Eagles have used their running backs over the past couple of weeks, getting multiple backs involved, will help the team in its goal of eating up the clock.
“We’re hoping that we’re able to rotate our backs and that we’re able to keep guys fresh, so that we will be fresh late in the game,” Westmoreland said. “We’re going to have to withstand the storm that these guys are going to bring. We’re going to have to match their intensity. They are a very intense team. They are very confident, and we’re going to have to play with the same amount of confidence and intensity.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles have practiced well heading into the game.
“The kids have responded well,” he said. “They understand the challenge that’s before them. It is a stiff challenge.
“We’re going to have to play mistake-free football,” Westmoreland continued. “We can’t turn the ball over. We’re not going to be able to have careless penalties, and so we’re going to have to play four quarters of quality football.”
