Live Oak’s Chris Davis Jr. found himself a place to call home to continue his football career at the next level.
The Eagles’ wide receiver/defensive back announced his commitment to the University of South Alabama in a social media post Saturday.
“I’m feeling great,” Davis said. “They offered everything I wanted. When I went there on my official visit, (it was) just the whole family aspect. The head coach, Kane Wommack, he’s a family-oriented guy. They made me feel at home. I’ve been (to a lot) of universities. The whole summer, I’ve been everywhere, and nobody made me feel at home like South Alabama. They really made me feel … like that’s where I wanted to be.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland praised Davis work ethic in getting to this point.
“Any time one of your athletes commits to any program, it’s a big deal, let alone to a Division I football school like South Alabama,” Westmoreland said. “That speaks volumes to CJ and the amount of work that he’s put in to just developing his craft and getting good at his craft. The kid has done an outstanding job. It’s huge for our program, but it’s also a huge deal for CJ and his family.”
Davis said he established a relationship with South Alabama assistant coach Michael Smith, which helped his process of committing to the Jaguars.
“He’s a great guy,” Davis said of Smith. “He kept in touch with me the whole summer throughout my whole process. That’s another thing that I liked about them. They want me, and that’s where I want to be. I want to be where I’m wanted.”
Additionally, Davis went on an official visit and watched the Jaguars’ spring game. He went back for a workout last week.
“I’ve been on campus a couple of times,” Davis said. “I think that’s a thing that they were trying to do. I think they were trying to get me there a lot for me to get a feel for it, and it definitely worked, I’m not going to lie. The facilities are A-1, state of the art. Everything that you need, they’ve got it.”
The South Alabama football program started in 2009 and Hancock Whitney Stadium opened in 2020.
Davis said he’s expecting to play receiver for the Jaguars after being selected as a first-team All-Parish and first-team All-District 4-5A performer at the position as a junior. He was also second-team All-District as a defensive back.
“I’m not sure how the system’s going to work yet,” he said. “I know I’m probably going to play probably some outside or some slot, probably mostly slot. I’m just ready to work for it. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it because that’s what I’m committed to. I’m committed, and I’m going to give it my all and I’m going to do whatever they want me to do.”
Westmoreland said Davis’ versatility will be beneficial for him at the next level.
“CJ wants to just play football,” Westmoreland said. “It’s what helps us the most, and so I think that’s one of the things that’s going to help him at the collegiate level is being able to adapt to a new position. He wants to work at corner. He wants to work at receiver. He wants to work at inside receiver. He wants to work on special teams units, so for him, being able to have that adaptability, it’s huge at the next level, so I think he’s going to transition very well.”
Davis said he’s glad to have his commitment out of the way so he can focus on his senior season at Live Oak.
“I was so down and out of it because I was really thinking about it hard, and my mental state was kind of bad,” Davis said. “This process, to have it all done with and over with, it feels good, so I can just go out and do the things I love and just do me.
“It’s a huge weight off my shoulders,” Davis continued. “It’s a big relief, so I’m just ready to go out there and play and let them know that they’ve got a dog coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.