All things considered, Albany coach David Knight got what he wanted out of the Hornets’ game with Parkview Baptist on Friday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
About the only thing the Hornets didn’t get was a win as the Eagles built an early lead on their way to a 22-12 victory.
“I wanted our team to see teams like that, some of these storied programs in Louisiana that they read about in the paper that they’ve probably never actually seen in person,” Knight said. “My kids probably don’t follow the high school football like some of these other ones. In their life, it’s welding and hunting and fishing, so I wanted them to see what it’s like to see a team like that. We thought the atmosphere was going to be great, and it was. They brought a lot of people, and we had a lot of people. It was standing room only, and win, lose or draw, it was just a great night for high school football, and it was a great game. It was a slugfest on both sides. I couldn’t be more proud of my boys. I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of them than last night.”
Knight said the Hornets lost a fumble after moving the ball across midfield on their second drive.
On the last play of the first quarter, Parkview scored on pass to take a 7-0 lead.
Parkview recovered another fumble when the Hornets lost the handle on center to quarterback exchange. On fourth-and-four, the Hornets jumped offside with the teams in punt formation, keeping the drive alive for the Eagles.
It ended in another touchdown and a two-point conversion, putting the Eagles up 15-0, a score that held until halftime.
In the second half, the Hornets drove to the Parkview 8, where the Eagles came up with a stop.
“If we score right there, we have a legit shot to win the game, but they wind up getting the ball back,” Knight said.
The Hornets held and got the ball back, getting a 3-yard touchdown run from Antonio Lopinto. The Hornets missed the PAT and trailed 15-6.
From there, Parkview busted a long run, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run by the quarterback for a 22-6 lead.
Sophomore Aiden Casteel got his first start at quarterback with senior J.J. Doherty out with a shoulder injury and threw a long touchdown pass to Seth Galyean for the game’s final points after a failed two-point conversion.
“They were coming pretty hard,” Knight said. “He (Casteel) did a great job of stepping up in the pocket and hit Seth Galyean down the sideline in stride.”
Casteel went 9-for-15 for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Galyean finished with 61 yards and a touchdown receiving. Lopinto had 75 yards and a touchdown rushing.
The Hornets tried and onside kick, but the Eagles came up with the ball, allowing them to run out the clock.
Knight also said the Eagles’ depth played a part in the game.
“They’re rotating guys,” Knight said. “They have probably 70 guys on the sidelines. We don’t have but 36, but only about 12 or 14 of ours play. When I tell you we’re playing ironman ball, man our kids stepped up. They’ve never had to do that. They’ve never played both sides. (Friday) night, they fought to the last drive, and I was so proud of them.”
Knight also praised the play of Jamarcus Williams, who shifted to linebacker from safety for the game because of injuries. Austin Watts led the Hornets with 10 tackles, while Williams had eight.
“He did a wonderful job,” Knight said. “I like him at linebacker better than I do at safety. That’s kind of how our season’s going. We’re trying to build something, and these kids are so open minded to wanting to win. They want to win. They want to learn. They’re going where we put them. They’re starting to trust each other. They’re starting to trust us. We were proud last night that they just battled the whole time.”
