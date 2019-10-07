District 4-5A
W | L | PF | PA
Central 5 | 0 | 165 | 30
Live Oak 5 | 0 | 184 | 55
Scotlandville 5 | 0 | 278 | 79
Walker 3 | 2 | 168 | 153
Zachary 2 | 2 | 98 | 110
Denham Springs 1 | 4 | 90 | 232
Last week’s results
Westgate 70, Denham Springs 21
Walker 41, Broadmoor 6
Live Oak 35, Sci Academy 0
Central 41, Plaquemine 17
Zachary 48, Istrouma 0
Scotlandville 63, Southern Lab 18
This week’s schedule
Zachary at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Central, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at Walker, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 5 | 0 | 190 | 73
Bogalusa 4 | 1 | 154 | 143
Albany 3 | 2 | 211 | 178
Hannan 1 | 4 | 86 | 189
Jewel Sumner 0 | 5 | 102 | 177
Last week’s results
Albany 39, Pearl River 23
Franklinton 62, Jewel Sumner 27
Loranger 29, Salmen 20
Bogalusa 13, Varnado 6
Hannan 21, St. Michael’s 17
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Bogalusa at Albany, 7 p.m.
Friday
Jewel Sumner at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Lakeshore at Hannan, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 2 | 3 | 163 | 149
NL Christian 2 | 3 | 76 | 92
Pope John Paul 1 | 4 | 55 | 137
St. T. Aquinas 1 | 4 | 64 | 133
Last week’s results
St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Independence 0
Springfield 49, North Central 6
Central Private 27, Pope John Paul 7
Pine 50, Northlake Christian 13
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Pope John Paul at Haynes Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday
Springfield at South Plaquemines, 7 p.m.
Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Newman at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
(Games through Oct. 5)
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 14 | 12 | 3 | 0
Central 9 | 8 | 2 | 1
Baton Rouge 11 | 10 | 2 | 2
Zachary 7 | 15 | 1 | 2
Denham Springs 9 | 14 | 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23
Denham Springs def. Episcopal scores unavailable
Denham Springs lost to Zachary 25-12, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21
Denham Springs lost to Ursuline 25-23, 25-14
Denham Springs lost to West Monroe 17-25, 25-21, 15-13
Denham Springs def. West Ouachita 25-9, 25-9
Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 25-16, 25-20
St. Joseph’s def. Zachary 26-24, 25-9, 25-21
St. Joseph’s lost to Mt. Carmel 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-116
Central lost to St. Amant 26-24, 21-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5
Central def. Episcopal 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
Central def. Baton Rouge 25-14, 25-12, 27-25
Central lost to Pope John Paul 25-20, 25-18
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Dutchtown 21 | 1 | 2 | 0
East Ascension 17 | 6 | 1 | 1
St. Amant 8 | 7 | 1 | 1
Live Oak 8 | 12 | 1 | 1
Walker 13 | 13 | 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
Live Oak def. Walker 25-20, 25-12, 25-6
Walker def. Brusly 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
St. Amant def. Central 26-24, 21-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5
Dutchtown def. Chapelle 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12
Dutchtown def. St. Amant 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17
Dutchtown def. Highland Baptist 25-11, 25-19
Dutchtown def. Destrehan 25-11, 25-16
Dutchtown def. Ponchatoula 25-18, 23-25, 15-8
Dutchtown def. McGehee 25-20, 25-19
East Ascension def. Central Catholic 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 10-25, 15-8
East Ascension def. Parkview Baptist 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Springfield 7 | 15 | 2 | 0
Pope John Paul 19 | 5 | 1 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 5 | 11| 1 | 1
St. Helena 0 | 6 | 0 | 0
Pine 8 | 8 | 0 | 1
Independence 1 | 4 | 0 | 1
Bogalusa 0 | 4 | 0 | 1
Last week’s results
Springfield def. Independence 25-7, 25-12, 25-3
Springfield def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Pine 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-23
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Pearl River 25-9, 25-11
Pope John Paul def. St. Helena 25-8, 25-8, 25-10
Pope John Paul def. Bogalusa 25-9, 25-10, 25-17
Pope John Paul def. Christ Episcopal 25-5, 25-16
Pope John Paul def. Central 25-20, 25-18
Pope John Paul def. St. Scholastica 25-10, 25-11
Pope John Paul def. Hannan 25-16, 25-10
Pope John Paul def. Chapelle 22-25, 25-23, 15-10
Pope John Paul def. Fontainebleau 25-22, 25-27, 15-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.