Walker vs. Broadmoor: Ethan McMasters, Eathan Ladner
Walker High's Eathan Ladner (74) provides protection for quarterback Ethan McMasters (8) in last Friday's 41-6 victory over Broadmoor.

District 4-5A

                                                 W | L |  PF | PA

Central                                       5 | 0 | 165 |  30

Live Oak                                     5 | 0 | 184 |  55

Scotlandville                               5 | 0 | 278 |  79

Walker                                       3 | 2 | 168 | 153

Zachary                                     2 | 2 |   98 | 110

Denham Springs                         1 | 4 |   90 | 232

Last week’s results

Westgate 70, Denham Springs 21

Walker 41, Broadmoor 6

Live Oak 35, Sci Academy 0

Central 41, Plaquemine 17

Zachary 48, Istrouma 0

Scotlandville 63, Southern Lab 18

This week’s schedule

Zachary at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Denham Springs at Central, 7 p.m.

Scotlandville at Walker, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

                                            W | L |  PF | PA

Loranger                               5 | 0  | 190 |  73

Bogalusa                               4 | 1 | 154  | 143

Albany                                  3 | 2 | 211  | 178

Hannan                                 1 | 4 |   86  | 189

Jewel Sumner                        0 | 5 | 102  | 177

Last week’s results

Albany 39, Pearl River 23

Franklinton 62, Jewel Sumner 27

Loranger 29, Salmen 20

Bogalusa 13, Varnado 6

Hannan 21, St. Michael’s 17

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Bogalusa at Albany, 7 p.m.

Friday

Jewel Sumner at Loranger, 7 p.m.

Lakeshore at Hannan, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

                                          W | L | PF  |  PA

Springfield                           2 | 3 | 163 | 149

NL Christian                         2 | 3 |  76  |  92

Pope John Paul                     1 | 4 |   55 | 137

St. T. Aquinas                       1 | 4 |   64 | 133

Last week’s results

St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Independence 0

Springfield 49, North Central 6

Central Private 27, Pope John Paul 7

Pine 50, Northlake Christian 13

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Pope John Paul at Haynes Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Springfield at South Plaquemines, 7 p.m.

Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.

Newman at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

(Games through Oct. 5)

District 3-I

                                         Overall | District

                                                W | L  | W | L

St. Joseph’s                             14 | 12 | 3  | 0

Central                                      9 |  8 | 2  | 1

Baton Rouge                            11 | 10 | 2 | 2

Zachary                                    7 | 15 | 1 | 2

Denham Springs                        9 | 14 | 0 | 3

Last week’s results

Denham Springs lost to Baton Rouge 25-18, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23

Denham Springs def. Episcopal scores unavailable

Denham Springs lost to Zachary 25-12, 14-25, 25-19, 25-21

Denham Springs lost to Ursuline 25-23, 25-14

Denham Springs lost to West Monroe 17-25, 25-21, 15-13

Denham Springs def. West Ouachita 25-9, 25-9

Denham Springs def. Madison Prep 25-16, 25-20

St. Joseph’s def. Zachary 26-24, 25-9, 25-21

St. Joseph’s lost to Mt. Carmel 25-22, 21-25, 25-18, 25-116

Central lost to St. Amant 26-24, 21-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5

Central def. Episcopal 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

Central def. Baton Rouge 25-14, 25-12, 27-25

Central lost to Pope John Paul 25-20, 25-18

LOHS vs. Walker volleyball: Ali Kennedy. Keri Wilkerson
Walker’s Ali Kennedy (10) and Keri Wilkerson (2) look to return the ball back in last week's game at Live Oak.

District 4-I

                                                 Overall | District

                                                      W | L | W | L

Dutchtown                                     21 | 1 |  2  | 0

East Ascension                               17 | 6 |   1 | 1

St. Amant                                       8 |  7 |   1 | 1

Live Oak                                         8 | 12 |   1 | 1

Walker                                          13 | 13 |  0 | 3

Last week’s results

Live Oak lost to East Ascension 25-9, 25-17, 25-12

Live Oak def. Walker 25-20, 25-12, 25-6

Walker def. Brusly 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

St. Amant def. Central 26-24, 21-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-5

Dutchtown def. Chapelle 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12

Dutchtown def. St. Amant 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17

Dutchtown def. Highland Baptist 25-11, 25-19

Dutchtown def. Destrehan 25-11, 25-16

Dutchtown def. Ponchatoula 25-18, 23-25, 15-8

Dutchtown def. McGehee 25-20, 25-19

East Ascension def. Central Catholic 16-25, 25-17, 25-18, 10-25, 15-8

East Ascension def. Parkview Baptist 25-15, 25-21, 25-20

District 4-IV

                                                    Overall | District

                                                        W | L  | W | L

Springfield                                        7 | 15 |  2 |  0

Pope John Paul                                 19 | 5  |  1 |  0

St. T. Aquinas                                    5 | 11|  1 |  1

St. Helena                                         0 |  6 |  0 |  0

Pine                                                  8 |  8 |  0 |  1

Independence                                    1 |  4 |  0 |  1

Bogalusa                                           0 |   4 |  0 | 1

Last week’s results

Springfield def. Independence 25-7, 25-12, 25-3

Springfield def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Pine 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-23

St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Pearl River 25-9, 25-11

Pope John Paul def. St. Helena 25-8, 25-8, 25-10

Pope John Paul def. Bogalusa 25-9, 25-10, 25-17

Pope John Paul def. Christ Episcopal 25-5, 25-16

Pope John Paul def. Central 25-20, 25-18

Pope John Paul def. St. Scholastica 25-10, 25-11

Pope John Paul def. Hannan 25-16, 25-10

Pope John Paul def. Chapelle 22-25, 25-23, 15-10

Pope John Paul def. Fontainebleau 25-22, 25-27, 15-9

