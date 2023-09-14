WALKER – The big goal for the Walker football team is to carry some of the momentum from its first win of the season into Friday’s game against Mandeville.
At the same time, Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey realizes the Skippers playing well while giving the Wildcats their third straight opponent from District 6-5A to start the season.
The Wildcats lost 20-15 at Ponchatoula in the season opener and defeated Fontainebleau 47-6 last week.
“Mandeville is playing great right now,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve been on a roll and have a lot of good players on both sides of the ball, so it’s going to be a challenge.
“I think like anything you just want to see good people who present different challenges for you offensively and defensively,” Mahaffey continued. “Mandeville’s the best combination of running and throwing that we’ve seen to this point. I think they can hurt you a lot of different ways on offense. Defensively, they’re playing really aggressive. They’re flying to the ball. They’re playing physical. They play good man coverage. They’re hard to get open against, so they’re great preparation for district (and) some things we’ll see, and then hopefully if we play well enough, the type of teams you’ll see in the playoffs. They, without a doubt, look like a playoff team to me.”
Walker hosts Mandeville at 7 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium with some things to build on after last week’s effort.
“I thought we were much more physical than we were the previous week in all phases, so I hope that can continue,” Mahaffey said. “I think it’s hard to get out-physicaled and win a ball game. It can happen, but usually the more physical team wins. I felt against Ponchatoula, they were more physical than we were, and I thought we got better last week with that …”
CJ McClendon led Walker with 122 yards and three touchdowns last week, while quarterback Troy Sylve Jr. went 9-for-10 for 114 yards and a touchdown to Austin Workman. Jamari Evans led Walker with 52 yards on five receptions.
“I thought it was probably our best game of balance so far,” Mahaffey said. “I thought CJ had a good game, but we were also able to hit some things on the perimeter. Troy had a couple of nice runs, and we were able to mix in some passing game. We were able to get some of the wishbone in and execute that.”
Walker gave up a 10-yard scoring pass and E’Sean Elphage had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown to highlight the defensive effort last week.
“The defense was really flying around, and we scored on defense as well, which is always big,” Mahaffey said. “I thought those guys had a really good bounce-back and played well.”
The Wildcats will be looking to eliminate mental errors, penalties and personnel issues, which hampered the team last week.
“I still think even though we played well, there’s a lot of that that we can clean up,” Mahaffey said.
The Wildcats scored a 35-32 win over the Skippers last season as Hayden Price connected with Jamari Evans on a 53-yard touchdown pass on a trick play with 1:54 to play, but Mahaffey said things are different for the Skippers this season under second-year coach Craig Jones.
“You can tell everything just looks like it’s faster and more settled now, and they’re doing a really good job,” Mahaffey said, noting the Skippers more than 90 plays against the Wildcats last season.
Mandeville (2-0) is coming off a 31-5 win over Hahnville in which the Skippers built a 24-3 lead at halftime. Isaiah Baham had a 32-yard touchdown run, while Nate Sheppard added a 55-yard TD run and Donovan McGowan hauled in touchdown passes of 39 and 7 yards from Caden Jacob to key the win.
“I think Mandeville presents some different challenges,” Mahaffey said. “Offensively, there’s a lot of good playmakers out there, guys that we’re familiar with from last year that made a lot of plays on us last year.”
“They’re scoring faster this year,” Mahaffey said with a laugh. “The thing that’s scary about them is they’re very capable running or throwing. I think they can play a lot of different games. The running back, quarterback, a couple receivers, they’re all really good. I think the running back’s a super standout, but you can’t just ignore everybody else. There’s a lot of guys that can hurt you out there.”
Mandeville’s defensive has allowed 12 points this season, scoring a 38-7 win over Denham Springs in the season opener.
“Defensively, you see a pretty big, aggressive front, and then you see a lot of good guys in the back end that (make it) tough to get open,” Mahaffey said. “They don’t give you any easy throws. They kind of make you work for everything. They do a good job all the way around. They’re playing really hard, and you can tell they’re well-coached.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats will have execute well on offense.
“You’d love to shut out or keep these guys down, but realistically they’re a really good offense,” Mahaffey said. “They’re going to be tough to not score, so we’ve got to be able to answer scores if they score. We’ve got to be able to stay on the field at times to give our defense breathers. You never know how the games unfold, but I think we’ve got to be able to create some big plays, but at the same time. keep their offense off the field to some extent.
“Defensively, it’s just really communicating well and playing fast,” Mahaffey continued. “I think they do a good job with temp that makes it a challenge – just kind of got to really, really lock in, stay focused as all the pieces are moving and get hats to the ball and tackle really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.