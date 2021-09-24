Walker got its offense rolling in last week’s win over Mandeville.
Now its up to the Wildcats to keep it that way heading into Friday’s game hosting Bastrop at 7 p.m.
“I thought there were definitely good improvements made on both sides of the ball,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “That’s everybody’s goal is to continue improving, continue getting better, being consistent, so that’s what we’re working on.”
Ja’Cory Thomas turned in a monster game for the Wildcats against Mandeville, with four receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown and four carries for 115 yards and a touchdown.
“I think Ja’Cory is an outstanding talent,” Mahaffey said. “He’s got a unique skill set. He’s got certainly good wide receiver skills and kind of that look to him, but he’s kind of grown up more as a running back, so he’s got those kind of skills as well. I think he’s a good hybrid that can make a lot of plays in some different ways for our team. He’s shown that offensively, but he’s done that in the return game. I don’t know how many more opportunities people will give him, but he’s dangerous back there if he gets his hands on it as well.”
Warren Young Jr. added seven receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns and had a 65-yard touchdown pass. Quarterback Hunter Bethel was 17 for 26, 248 yards and two touchdowns.
“We still had a few negative plays in there that hurt us early, but I thought we certainly made a couple of plays down the field,” Mahaffey said. “I still would like to have a little better running game the ball, but I thought we got a little run game going there. We kind of hit some different attacks and looks that I thought had a little success. I thought one key was even if we got into some third and longs, we were able to convert a couple of those … That was big for us. Obviously, in a perfect world, you don’t want to get in those spots. There’s lots to continue to work on, but I just felt like we were a little crisper, and obviously some of those were distributed to big plays by Ja’Cory and Warren …”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats’ defensive effort was ‘better’ against Mandeville.
“We’re worried about Mandeville coming in,” Mahaffey said. “They have about three or four different guys who are dangerous with the ball in their hands. The Ibieta kid (Miami commitment Landon Ibieta) is kind of the headliner, and he hurt us a couple of times, but I thought after we got through those first couple plays, I thought we sort of settled in and did a better job.
“I really thought, especially in the second half, the defense was way more physical, and I thought we did a nice job of kind of adjusting with that,” Mahaffey continued.
Mahaffey has some history with Bastrop, working at the school during the 2007-08 seasons on the staff of Brad Bradshaw.
“It’s kind of nice to see those guys,” Mahaffey said. “The town and in some ways, the school has kind of fallen on some hard times. With the mil shutting down there, it’s hurt just the overall numbers and population and things like that, but they’ve still got some good players out there, and there’s a lot of pride in the community for football. We’re excited to have them coming to Walker.”
Bastrop is coming off a 26-6 loss to General Trass, but Mahaffey isn’t taking the Rams lightly.
“There’s always a couple of guys at Bastrop that can go 60, 80 yards in a hurry if you’re not ready to go,” Mahaffey said. “I think the teams that have done well against them have tried to limit those big plays, but that’s easier said than done at times. I do think they present the big play opportunity. As a defense, we’ve got to be ready for that.”
Mahaffey said he’s hoping the Wildcats can create some big plays of their own.
“They’ve got some big kids up front,” Mahaffey said. “There have times where they’re flying around. They’re pretty physical and kind of pride themselves on that. For us, I think trying to create some explosive plays is big, and hopefully we’ll be able to get a few things to pop when we play them Friday.”
