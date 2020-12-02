MAUREPAS – The French Settlement basketball team showed that if things are clicking, they might be difficult to stop this season.
That didn’t help a youthful Maurepas team that’s trying to find its way.
French Settlement outscored Maurepas 32-0 in the first quarter on its way to 96-37 win over the Wolves at Maurepas on Tuesday.
“A fast start, that’s how we’re looking to play this year,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “We’re looking to play fast, press, pick the tempo up. We’re not a very not a very big team. I think we only have one kid that’s over six foot even, but we have a lot of fast guards, so we try to play fast, pick the tempo up and shoot a lot of threes, and whenever it works for us, it gets us going and we do well whenever we do it the correct way, like we did (Tuesday).”
“I don’t know a team that could come back from 32-0 in a full game,” first-year Maurepas coach Tyler Dawsey said after the Wolves dropped to 1-8. “We put ourselves in that position. It’s a hard hole to dig yourself out of. Big picture-wise, we’ve got to take it one possession at a time. We know sometimes we can’t do anything about the scoreboard with size and different things like that, but we’ve got to play to the best of our ability, and I don’t think we did that (Tuesday). We definitely have played better this year. I don’t think we came out ready to play in any way, shape, or form, so it’s hard to win a ball game like that, no matter who you play.”
“Maybe we get a team here and there that we can play with,” Dawsey continued. “If we do the things right against the French Settlement’s of the world, then maybe if we do it right against somebody else that we can play with, we might have a different outcome.”
The Lions (4-2) didn’t let up out of the gate, turning Maurepas turnovers into transition buckets in building the commanding lead.
“Since day one I got here a year-and-a-half ago, I’ve been emphasizing man-to-man defense and being able to play defense and being able to play defense and put your staple on your games with your defense,” Bourgeois said of a roster which features no seniors, three juniors, seven sophomores, seven freshmen, an eighth-grader and a seventh-grader. “I think we’re starting to put it together and they’re buying into that, and whenever they’re seeing the results, it makes it that much easier to buy into.”
Colby Penalber’s free throws cut the lead to 49-8 but French Settlement closed the first half with a 9-0 burst to lead 58-8 at halftime.
Dawsey said a big part of the season right now is finding the right combination of starters on a roster that has no seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen.
“I like to play eight to nine,” he said. “We have a lot of interchangeable pieces. There will be one game I go with one five for so long. Another game, I’m just trying to see what five is going to get out there and play the hardest and do what we’ve got to do. I’m looking to see who’s doing the correct things (on) what we’re teaching in practice. What are they doing in the game? Not just are they coming out here and making buckets … Are they doing what we do at practice in a game and finding the five that actually do that.”
Will McMorris scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, with eight coming in the second quarter, while Boston Balfantz had 19 points with nine coming in the first quarter.
French Settlement extended the lead to 62-8 on McMorris’ inside basket before the teams began an exchange of four 3-pointers that began on a trey from Maurepas’ Brenden Scuderi and ended with Brennen Boeneke’s 3-pointer, putting FSHS ahead 68-14.
Penalber hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter with the last one cutting the lead to 77-28 before Casey Melancon’s 3-pointer put the Lions ahead 82-28 going into the fourth quarter.
“We are small,” Dawsey said. “We do want to play fast. We do want to get shots up, but it’s hard to win when you don’t score. I think in the first half, we were eight percent from the floor. We made two field goals, but that’s what it’s going to take is shooting a high volume of shots for us and hoping we can get a little streak here and there and piece something together throughout the entirety of a game. I told (them) in the locker room, we haven’t played a full good game yet. That’s what we’re looking for as a coaching staff is to just see if we can play four full quarters to the best of our ability.”
The game was the Lions’ second with full roster after playing the first three games of the season without eight varsity players went into COVID-19 quarantine.
The teams combined for 25 3-pointers, with the Lions hitting 15 and the Wolves connecting on 10.
Penalber hit six 3-pointers for Maurepas, finishing with 20 points.
Boeneke had three treys while scoring 20 points and Balfantz four 3-pointers in a 19-point effort for FSHS. Edward Allison had 15 points, and Draven Smith added 12 points for the Lions.
“Our offense doesn’t change,” Bourgeois said. “We push. We dribble-drive and kick and be ready to shoot. If you’re open, shoot it. Anybody on my team knows that they have the green light until I tell them otherwise, so they shoot with confidence. When we’re hitting, we can put up a lot of points in a hurry.”
The teams combined to hit five straight three pointers to open the fourth quarter, with Maurepas’ Kadin Vicknair starting the run and Balfantz ending it, giving the Lions an 88-34 lead.
“We have our point guard (Allison), he’s our creator, and whenever he creates, like I told them, ‘we’ve got guys that can spot up. Be ready to shoot,’ we’re going to be successful,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve been knocking them down lately. We’ll have games where we don’t shoot very well … and when we don’t, we’re going to lose … but when we do, we’ll be able to beat, I think, most teams that we’re going to play this year.”
