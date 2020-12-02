MAUREPAS – It’s safe to say the Maurepas and French Settlement girls basketball teams are still trying to figure some things out early in the season, and that was on full display in Tuesday’s meeting between the schools.
The Lady Lions used a big first quarter to spark a 55-11 win over the Lady Wolves at Maurepas.
For French Settlement, it’s trying to fill the shoes of a five-player senior class that helped the team advance to the Class 2A semifinals last season.
“We’re just trying to learn the game,” FSHS coach Daniel Martin said while noting his varsity roster is made up of one senior, one junior and two sophomores, while ‘everything else is freshmen, seventh-graders and eighth-graders’. “We’re just putting in a piece at a time right now. We lost a summer and this group needed a summer more than any group because we’re so young.”
“It’s just a piece at a time,” Martin continued. “We don’t have in half of what we would normally have in right now but try to get them to execute those things well and do the things they need to do.”
Meanwhile, Maurepas has a young, inexperienced team that features two seniors and has gone through a coaching change while dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Anthony Gregoire is coaching the Lady Wolves this season after Renell Gunter stepped down to deal with some family issues.
“We’re rebuilding,” said Gregoire, who took over the team a week before the season started then went into two-week quarantine himself with Maurepas principal Kenny Kraft coaching the team during that time. “We’re young. We do have two seniors (Maci Scivique and Lexi Guidry), but they don’t have the experience. We’re trying to get our numbers in. We do have some kids coming through junior high, so I think our program’s going to get where it’s got to get at.”
French Settlement (3-2) outscored Maurepas 16-0 in the first quarter, taking advantage of turnovers and missed shots.
Laura Cox and Brooke Dupuy scored all of the points as FSHS built a 14-0 lead before Gracelyn Sibley’s basket in transition accounted for the final basket of the first quarter.
Maurepas (0-5) got its first points of the game on Sloane Bercegeay’s free throws, making the score 18-2, and Lexie Guidry’s free throw made the score 22-4 before Dupuy hit a 3-pointer to put FSHS ahead 25-4 at halftime.
Maurepas packed the lane, forcing French Settlement to shoot from the outside. In turn, the Lady Lions hit seven 3-pointers in the game.
“That wasn’t the plan, to shoot the outside shot, for sure,” Martin said. “We’ve been a little bit different the past few years. We’ve launched them, and this year we’ve tried to do a better job of attacking the paint. Gracelyn does a good job inside for us … so we’ve tried to take advantage of that. They packed it in (Tuesday), so we just said, ‘hey, as long as it’s open, we’re going to keep firing it up,’ and it started to fall for us some.”
Cox and Dupuy each scored 16 points with Cox hitting four 3-pointers, while Sibley finished with eight points.
“They got some second and third shots on us, and they made us pay for them,” Gregoire said. “They hit some threes off those second and third shots, but defensively we held them to 25 in the first half and gave ourselves an opportunity …”
French Settlement opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, capped by Maggy James’ putback.
Maurepas had eight players in uniform for the game, while French Settlement was able to sub out four players at a time at multiple points during the contest.
“When you get a big lead like that, you try to sub and you try to rotate and things like that,” Martin said. “When I looked down the bench, we had already been through the whole bench in the second quarter because there’s not a big drop off from one to 10 on the bench, so you just kind of trust all of those players. That group, the depth they’re going to have as they get older is going to be fun to watch.”
Gregoire said getting conditioning has been tough for his team, especially with players going into quarantine.
“When they go home for 14 days, they’re not going out there and doing (anything),” he said. “If you pass down the road, there’s no more (basketball) goals out in the yards any more. They’re not going outside and doing it on their own.”
Maurepas’ only points in the quarter came on three free throws – one from Maci Scivicque and two from Leah Stewart – the last of which made the score 38-7 before FSHS went into the fourth quarter ahead 44-7 on Raegan Matherne’s putback.
Maurepas got within 44-9 on Bercegeay’s free throws, but Cox hit a pair of 3-pointers and Dupuy another as FSHS stretched the lead to 55-11. Scivicque’s basket accounted for the final margin.
Martin said he’s been pleased with the way his team has picked things up in practice and applied them in games.
“One thing I’ll say about this group is they learn things fast,” Martin said. “Some of the things we did (Tuesday) I put in two days ago and it’s not easy things. Some of the things … that we did (Tuesday) are things I’ve tried with other groups and we just never could get it and we’d just scrap it and go to something else. This group picked up and they run it well.”
The Lady Wolves went 9-for-17 from the line and had one field goal in the game.
“That’s what I’m trying to make them understand that if we do drive … if we get the foul, we’ve got to take advantage of it on the line,” Gregoire said. “We didn’t get into an offensive set enough to make things happen. When we did, we scored … We couldn’t do it twice. We wouldn’t go down there and duplicate it again.
“I told the girls, and I’ve told them from day one, I’m going to teach them the ‘why’ part,” Gregoire continued. “Because when I ask you, I want to know why, and if you learn the why part of it, it’s easier when I start fussing at you or saying something to you, you understand it’s not like, ‘well, coach just hollers at me all the time.’ Now you understand, you understand the why. So if we teach the why part and they understand that why part, it makes it a little bit easier.”
