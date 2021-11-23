SPRINGFIELD -- It’s early in the season, and the Springfield and Live Oak girls basketball teams are trying to figure some things out.
The Lady Bulldogs used a run in the fourth quarter to spark a 35-24 win over the Eagles on Monday at Springfield.
“We just battled, chipped away and made some plays down the stretch just to hold on,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after his team moved to 3-0. “Those are the type of games that you want to play to get your team better and get you ready for when everything starts to count.”
For Live Oak coach Michele Yawn, the game came down to some basics.
“Thirteen missed free throws,” she said after the Eagles went 8-for-21 from the line. “Missed layups. Missed defensive assignments. Springfield, they deserved that win. I don’t think that we did. They were doing the little things that we weren’t doing. Can’t miss free throws. Can’t miss open layups.”
Springfield led 22-17 heading into the fourth quarter before Tessa Jones scored six points during a run that put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 31-19.
Jones finished with a game-high 14 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Aniya Pinestraw added seven points, while Emersyn Neal had five.
Live Oak (2-2) got within 31-23 on Bailey Little’s putback, but Springfield closed the game with a 4-1 burst.
Sydney Wiginton’s 3-pointer put Live Oak up 11-6 early in the second quarter, but Jones’ inside basket keyed an 11-2 run to close out the first half, putting the Lady Bulldogs ahead 17-13 at halftime.
For Yawn, all of the Eagles’ struggles were interconnected.
“When you miss free throws and wide-open layups, your confidence is going to be down,” she said. “So what you’ve got to rely on is your defense, and when you’re having defensive mental lapses, when you miss your defensive assignments, it was basically we were getting shots that were good shots. We weren’t connecting. We were getting to the free throw line. We’re not making our free throws, so it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for our girls.”
Live Oak got within two points twice in the third quarter, the last time at 19-17 on Wiginton’s free throw with 2:09 to play in the third quarter.
Haleigh Cushingberry led Live Oak with eight points, while Wiginton and Bailey Little each scored five.
Springfield, which went 5-for-18 from the line, led 22-17 heading into the fourth quarter after Maddie Ridgedell scored on an assist from Jones.
Both teams struggled early in the game with Live Oak taking a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“Especially early, it was very ugly,” Dreher said. “We had some really easy shots that we missed underneath, and they luckily weren’t scoring either. It’s a game of runs, like a lot of basketball games. They went on a little run, and we kind of matched it, and then kind of held on and then made another run in the third quarter. I was pleased to get that win.”
Returnees Jones, Ridgedell, Ana Vincent and Jaci Williams, along with Neal, a Holden transfer, have made up the Lady Bulldogs’ starting lineups thus far, with Pinestraw coming off the bench.
“We don’t quite have some of the speed and that with some of the pressure that we had last year, but we do have some good basketball minds and players out there,” Dreher said. “I think we’ve got a couple even on the bench that they can keep working, and I can trust that they know the rotations and things. I think we can use our bench even a little bit more. I really this team. It’s a team that’s easy to coach. They’ve worked hard every day. We don’t have many people with problems or complaining. They’re a team that kind of knows where they’ve been each year and they want to keep going a little bit higher.”
“I like this group,” Dreher continued. “It will be fun to coach them, and I think we’ll get better as the season goes on.”
Live Oak lost one senior from last season, but returns Wiginton, Little, Cushingberry to anchor the starting lineup. Hodegenay Henderson also returns but is working her way back from an injury.
“We have three starters from last year, so we’re just trying to figure out what fits right now,” Yawn said.
“We’ve been playing pretty ugly lately,” Yawn continued. “We’ve got some wins that were decent wins for us, but our last good game was our scrimmage against Central. I don’t know what has happened since then, so I’m hoping this break, they can spend with their family, maybe shoot some free throws over the break. We’ll see.”
