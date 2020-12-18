WALKER – Albany and Ouachita Christian started slowly, but the teams made up for it at the end of the game.
Albany’s Haley Meyers went 3-for-4 from the line with under 30 seconds to play, sealing the Lady Hornets’ 55-49 win over the Lady Eagles on Thursday as part of the Walker Tournament at Walker.
“We tried our best to give it back to them, but I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said after the Lady Eagles whittled Albany’s 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter to three with 46.2 second left to play. “Ouachita Christian’s a good team. They’re going to win a ton of games this year. They played their guts out. I felt like we didn’t play that bad. We just didn’t shoot well. I think their coach would probably say the same thing about them, but somehow we managed to find a win. Any time you can get a win over a team like that, it’s great.”
Albany led 40-27 heading into the fourth quarter, but Ouachita Christian chipped away as Avery Hopkins’ 3-pointer keyed a run which cut the lead to 49-41.
Albany’s Brilee Ford hit a pair of free throws with 1:44 to play. Ouachita Christian’s Emery Wirtz was unable to convert on a three-point play, but the Lady Eagles got a rebound and a putback to get within 51-45.
After Albany’s Emma Fuller hit a free throw, the Lady Eagles’ Sara Shivers connected on a pair, and Wirtz got a basket off a turnover to cut the lead to 52-49 with 46.2 seconds to play.
“Right at the end, we stopped doing what we had practiced because we got a little bit nervous,” Darouse said. “But these are the types of games that help you win district games and help you win that game in the playoffs because you’ve been there and you remember how it feels. To get a game like this and come out with a win before Christmas, this is great.”
Ouachita Christian went to a trapping defense and fouled Meyers, who hit the front end of a one-and-one. The Lady Eagles were then called for a backcourt violation with 20.4 seconds to play.
Meyers was fouled and sank a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds to play to cap the scoring.
“I take a breath and I dribble the ball and I just zone everything out,” Meyers said approach to free-throw shooting after finishing with 10 points with a 4-for-6 effort at the line. “It’s just me and the goal, like I’m just here by myself.”
Albany led 21-20 at halftime and 29-25 midway through the third quarter before Fuller’s 3-pointer keyed an 11-2 run to close out the quarter. Cayden Boudreaux and Aubrey Hoyt converted three-point plays for the Lady Hornets and Fuller’s steal and layup on and in-bounds pass on the baseline accounted for Albany’s scoring during the surge, putting Albany ahead 40-27.
Cassie Baygents had 10 points, Fuller eight and Laila McAlister and Aubrey Hoyt seven each for the Lady Hornets.
The game’s end was a far cry from the beginning as neither team found a groove in a turnover-filled first quarter in which both squads struggled to find the basket with the Lady Hornets leading 6-4.
“I don’t know what it was – the goals or something,” Meyers said. “We were just off, but both teams had excellent defense, and our defense definitely helped us tonight because our offense wasn’t the best.”
Both teams picked it up in the second quarter with the Lady Hornets taking a 12-6 lead on Meyers’ jumper. Ouachita Christian countered with a 10-0 run in which Wirtz scored six of her 20 points.
Albany pulled ahead 19-16 on Bella Matherne’s jumper, but the Lady Eagles grabbed a 20-19 lead on Hopkins’ steal and layup before McAlister’s steal and layup gave Albany the lead at halftime.
“At halftime, I told them we hadn’t played bad, we just shot bad and we were still ahead,” Darouse said. “And so I said, ‘there’s nowhere to go but up.’ We felt like that at Thanksgiving, but we were down 20 to U-High, so we felt like we were OK. When you’re playing a good team, good teams can make you do that – make you have those lulls where you just can’t get anything going.”
