HAMMOND – Albany and Brusly didn’t play each other during the regular season, but the teams made up for it in the Division II non-select semifinals.
No. 2 seed Albany trailed by nine going into the fourth quarter, rallied to take the lead in the fourth, then headed to overtime before pulling away for a 72-64 win over No. 3 Brusly at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center on Wednesday.
“There haven’t been very many teams that have come out and punched us in the mouth like Brusly did,” Albany coach Stacy Darouse said. “So kudos to them. They came out ready to play, ready to win. This group of girls, they just find a way to win. Good teams find a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but you know me, I’m fine with ugly. We do ugly really, really well. As long as the column at the end says ‘W’, I don’t care how ugly it is.”
Albany will face No. 1 Wossman, a 60-47 winner over No. 4 South Beauregard, in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.
“Somebody had to lose tonight, unfortunately it was us,” Brusly coach Trent Ellis said. “I think if we play this game 10 times, it will probably be split 50-50.”
The Lady Hornets made a charge to get to the extra session after trailing 47-38 going into the fourth quarter.
From there, Albany went on a 14-0 run, going 6-for-6 at the line before Cayden Boudreaux’s basket put the Lady Hornets ahead 52-47.
“Basically, the players said in the timeout that it’s time to wake up, it’s time to do it, and it was all on them,” Darouse said of the run. “Kudos to them. That’s what you get when you get when you get an experienced team. They laid it all out and were able to put a couple of baskets together.”
Laila Clark’s free throw tied the game at 54-54, and Tia Anderson’s layup put Brusly ahead 58-56 with 1:50 to play before Aubrey Hoyt’s basket tied the game at 58-58.
After a timeout, Albany’s Brilee Ford came up with a steal but missed two shots. Brusly’s Alaiah Jarrell missed a shot, and Albany’s Jameisha Williams got the rebound but missed a jumper.
Brusly worked for the last shot, which Jamia Robertson missed at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
Darouse said she felt like the Lady Hornets were in a good position heading into overtime.
“I felt like (Brusly’s) No. 13 (Clark) had four fouls, so I felt like she changed the way she was playing offensively because she had to,” Darsouse said. “I thought that was big. I felt in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter, we were able to get the ball inside to Aubrey, and she was able to hit a couple of big buckets. Once we did that, we were able to open up some lanes, get a couple of shots from the outside. We got a couple of stops combined with that, rebounded the first shot, so all of those things played into it.”
The Lady Hornets took over in the extra session, with Hoyt scoring the first four points and Ford hitting a 3-pointer for a 67-60 lead, fueled by Brusly turnovers.
“Big shot B,” Darouse said of Ford’s 3-pointer. “She did not have her best game tonight, but when some teammates around her kind of felt that groove, I think she finally relaxed a little bit, and she didn’t hesitate because that’s who she is. She doesn’t ever hesitate.”
Free throws by Ford and Hoyt extended the lead to 69-60 with 43.8 seconds left, and a pair of free throws by Bella Matherne made the score 72-62 before a layup by Clark capped the scoring.
Ellis said the Lady Hornets’ depth played a part late in the game.
“They play 11, and from one to 11, they’re pretty much the same player …,” he said. “We usually go seven or eight, and sometimes, depending on the game, we may go seven. Tonight, we went about eight players deep, but it’s just the fact they had more than we did on the bench.”
Both teams had four players in double figures with Hoyt scoring 14, Williams and Shields 13 each and Boudreaux 11 for Albany. Hoyt and Ford each had eight rebounds.
Anderson had 17 points, Clark 15, Amireyah Williams 11 with 11 rebounds and Jarrell 10 for Brusly.
Albany out-rebounded Brusly 38-32 while forcing 28 turnovers for the game. The Lady Hornets had 24 turnovers, while Brusly led in steals 17-12.
“Just too many turnovers,” Ellis said. “I had 25 by my count, and you can’t beat many people with 25 turnovers. But again, hat’s off to Albany. They came at us in the fourth quarter and just turned it up.”
The Lady Hornets went 23-for-33 at the line, while Brusly was 4-for-8, and Albany went 3-for-15 from 3-point range, while the Lady Panthers were 2-for-11.
Shields went 2-for-11 from 3-point range, shooting several from NBA range, but went 7-for-8 from the line.
“I think when we hit the second half, they were playing more aggressive defense,” Shields said. “I’m not very fast, so when they’re more aggressive, it’s easier for me to get in the lane. I was just trying to attack, score somehow.”
Brusly led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and quickly stretched the lead to 22-13 on Anderson’s steal and layup.
Jameisha Williams hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 22-17, and Brusly led 28-19 on Jarrell’s jumper before Albany got within 28-26 on Ford’s jumper.
Amireyah Williams completed a three-point play to put Brusly ahead 31-26 at halftime.
Shields’ 3-pointer opened the scoring, but Brusly took advantage of Albany turnovers while working the defensive boards to spark a 9-0 run.
Jameisha Williams helped keep Albany close, scoring 11 of her points in the first half, including a steal and layup which cut the lead to 12-10.
“Lately my confidence has been low, my shots going in and me going to the goal, so I kind of slacked off a little bit, but my coaches and my teammates never stopped believing in me, so I just said tonight I’m going to leave it all out there, and I didn’t want it to be my last game,” Williams said. “I’m a senior, so I just left it all out there.”
Matherne’s basket got Albany within 14-12 before Brusly went into the second quarter ahead 16-12.
It’s on to the championship game for the Lady Hornets.
“That’s the tradition, and that’s what these girls learn,” Darouse said. “They don’t look at it as hard work. They look at it as this is just what we do.”
