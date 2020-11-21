Holden's Cambree Courtney hit a layup at the buzzer, lifting the Lady Rockets to a 59-57 win over Springfield at Holden on Friday.
Springfield's Maddie Ridgedell hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57-57.
The Lady Bulldogs fouled, and Holden was unable to convert at the line.
Courtney, who had a game-high 20 points, got a steal and made a tough shot at the buzzer for the win.
Springfield led 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter before Holden closed with a 16-13 run, getting 10 points from Courtney during the span.
The Lady Rockets led 15-14 after one quarter, and Springfield broke the halftime time with a 19-18 run in the third quarter.
Jaci Williams added 13 points for Springfield, while Ridgedell added 10 as the Lady Bulldogs went 10-for-29 from the line.
Brooke Foster had 12 points for Holden, which went 9-for-24 from the line, while Kacey Briethaupt added 11 points
