DENHAM SPRINGS – All it took was one timeout to change the fortunes of the Denham Springs High and French Settlement girls basketball teams when they squared off Monday night.
French Settlement built an early lead in the first quarter but following a timeout by DSHS, the Lady Jackets went on a run that helped key a 58-28 win over the Lady Lions at Grady Hornsby Gym.
A 3-pointer from French Settlement’s Raegan Matherne snapped a 2-2 tie, keying a run that put the Lady Lions ahead 11-3 on a steal and layup by Stella Allison.
That’s when DSHS coach Rudy Smith called a timeout, changing the complexion of the game.
After the timeout, the Lady Jackets capitalized primarily on French Settlement turnovers, sparking a 12-0 run, capped by Prai Nelson’s putback for a 15-11 lead. Nelson had five points, all in the first quarter, but left the game early in the second with an ankle injury.
Smith said the message to his team during the timeout was simple.
“It’s the same thing I told them before the game started, I guess it just finally sunk in maybe. I don’t know,” Smith said with a laugh after the Lady Jackets moved to 19-2. “I used that old saying ‘You’ve got to make your bed, and you have to tie your shoestrings, and you’ve got to do them correctly.’ What I mean by that is you’ve got to do the little things – stepping in the passing lanes, block out – fundamentals. When we went back to the fundamentals and doing the little things, it was like a snowball. Everything just started rolling from there, but I think we kind of forgot about that. We’ve been off for a week. Maybe we forgot about that, but we did a lot of work on that in practice, and it finally translated into the game.”
A basket by French Settlement’s Gracelyn Sibley, who had eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, cut the lead to 15-13 heading into the second quarter.
“We played intimidated,” French Settlement coach Daniel Martin said after the Lady Lions dropped to 14-6. “We started off a little bit (doing well), when they kind of punched a little bit, we played intimidated and played that way the rest of the game. I wasn’t pleased with our intensity. I wasn’t pleased with our effort. I wasn’t pleased with our attitudes. We played scared, and we played soft the rest of the game.”
The loss comes on the heels of French Settlement’s win over Springfield last Friday.
“If you go back and watch that game and look at the intensity defensively and offensively what we did and look back at this one, and it was totally different,” Martin said. “You’ve got to come ready to play every game, every minute, every quarter. Like I told the girls, this is what you’ve got to be able to play with in the playoffs. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Sibley was the Lady Lions’ lone scorer in double digits.
From there, Denham Springs’ Taylor Smith, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers, hit a trey to start a run which put DSHS ahead 27-13.
“We had a timeout, and in that timeout, the whole team, you could feel it -- there was a change,” Taylor Smith said. “There was a flip. Everyone just started coming together and things just started clicking. We all got into a rhythm, and once we all got into that rhythm, it was like shot after shot after shot (kept falling). We weren’t missing, and that’s really what got us through that second quarter.”
French Settlement got its only points in the quarter on a pair of free throws by Sibley, cutting the lead to 27-15 with 2:49 to play in the first half.
“We struggled,” Martin said. “Usually when we’re having a tough night offensively, our defense can create something for us. I just didn’t think the intensity was there defensively tonight. You’ve got to bring effort, and we didn’t do that.”
Taylor Smith hit a 3-pointer, and Julissa Cabrera got a putback just before the buzzer, putting Denham Springs ahead 32-15 at halftime.
A big part of Denham Springs’ success also came from limiting French Settlement to one shot while picking up defensive rebounds and creating transition offense during the course of the game.
“We had to block out,” Taylor Smith said. “That was a big thing. When we were watching film, we noticed that they box out, they get rebounds, so that was something we went into the game we know we have to do. We have to box out. We have to get rebounds. They are only allowed one shot, then we get a rebound and transition push, that kind of thing.”
From there, Denham Springs’ Raegan White scored eight of her 12 points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help expand the lead to 46-16 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
“She had a good second half, but usually if she starts off slow, she’ll clear her mind at halftime it seems like, and she’ll shift into a different gear, more of an offensive looking to score (gear),” Rudy Smith said of White, who had two points in the first half. “It’s usually when we need it. If we can get her, Olivia (Slack) and Taylor all scoring at the same time, we might be tough. We might be hard to beat.”
French Settlement’s Laney Wilson hit two free throws, and Sibley got an inside basket, making the score 46-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our pressure, I think, bothered them a little bit,” Rudy Smith said. “It always goes back to doing the little things, and I just really think rebounding, giving them just one shot, we just kind of overpowered them. We did what we wanted to do, starting by completing the little things.”
“My girls are getting smarter,” Rudy Smith continued. “They’re starting to read mismatches. Taylor sees that there’s a bigger, slower person on her, she knows she can attack the basket. The other girls are reading that, and they’re clearing out. The same with Raegan (White). Olivia (Slack), she rolls and finds a small girl on her. They’re all starting to see these things. We’ve been waiting for it forever. We find Olivia down there, she’s just so much more athletic than those small girls, she’s going to be able to score. If we can keep this going, we can only just get better, so I’m fired up.”
Julissa Cabrera, who finished with 11 points, and Braleigh Zeigler, each scored four points as Denham Springs went on a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter. Jadyn Vaughn’s inside basket capped the run, which made the score 58-22, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game.
French Settlement closed the game with a 6-0 burst, including four points from Matherne, who finished with seven.
“It’s a really big confidence-booster for all of us,” Taylor Smith said of the win. “I think now that we’ve won this game, we’re going to be in a rhythm …”
