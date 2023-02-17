LIVINGSTON – Doyle’s Kassidy Rivero summed up the Lady Tigers’ win over Ville Platte pretty simply.
“In the second half, everything just played together,” she said. “We were looking for assists. We were looking up the floor. All of our shots were just falling. The energy was high all around the gym, and basically it just all came together.”
No. 15 Doyle put together a solid third quarter to key a 64-47 win over No. 18 Ville Platte to open the Division III non-select playoffs Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Doyle travels to play No. 2 Amite, which had a bye in the first round, in the regionals at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Tigers pulled away after Ville Platte cut the lead to 28-25 with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Kylee Savant, who scored her 1,000th career point in the game, hit a pair of 3-pointers during a run that put the Lady Tigers ahead 40-25 as Doyle worked the defensive boards and took advantage of Ville Platte turnovers.
“It take us a while,” Savant said after finishing with 17 points. “We had some ups and downs, but we started getting a run, and that really helped us a bunch. Our confidence went way up.”
A 3-pointer by Ville Platte’s Kenzie Stevens ended the run, but Doyle led 44-30 heading into the fourth quarter on Shelby Taylor’s layup as the Lady Tigers got their transition game going.
“We started a little slow,” Doyle coach Sam White said. “The first half was decent, but the second half, we definitely found some mojo, found our rhythm. We had a lot of great passes tonight up the floor. This may have been the best assist game we’ve ever had, and then being able to finish around the basket and hit some open shots, it was good to see.”
“We did switch up defenses – kind of had to,” White continued. “They were able to do that and be successful at it. That’s good to see. Sometimes you have to go outside your comfort zone, and it worked out well.”
The Lady Tigers also did a solid job of limiting Ville Platte to one shot and pulling down defensive rebounds.
“We talked about that all week,” White said. “We knew that they had a very good little point guard, and they crashed the boards real hard, so keeping them off the boards was a tall task, but we were able to do that and just stick to the game plan and push in transition. The girls are super excited about the playoffs, and that showed tonight. They had a lot of heart, and I thought they did a really good job.”
Doyle pushed the lead to 47-30 on a free throw by Kaelyn Contorno after a flagrant foul. Contorno, who finished with 10 points, was one of four Lady Tigers in double figures.
“We played well together as a team tonight,” White said. “The scoring was kind of all over the place. We had a bunch of people score. You always love to see that and people come up with big rebounds. They found their groove, and we’re very happy to see it. It’s what you work for. It’s what you always hope to get.”
Doyle also went 15-for-20 at the line, while Ville Platte was 12-for-20.
The advantage stretched to 55-33 on Taylor’s 3-point play with 5:27 to play before Ville Platte went on an 8-0 run.
Doyle countered with a 5-0 burst that ended on Rivero’s inside basket, making the score 60-41. Rivero, who finished with 13 points while recovering from strep throat, hit two free throws and a layup to make the score 64-43.
“Tonight I wasn’t really feeling 100 percent, so I was just trying to come out here, play as hard as I could and help out my team in whatever way I could,” Rivero said.
The Lady Tigers, who never trailed in the game, led 23-17 at halftime and went up 25-17 on a pair of free throws by Rivero early in the third quarter.
From there, the Lady Bulldogs got consecutive baskets, sparking a run that cut the lead to 28-25 on Vandryua Wilson’s free throws with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
Doyle led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter after Ville Platte’s Wilson missed a jumper at the buzzer but was fouled, converting both free throws with no time on the clock.
The Lady Tigers pushed the lead to 19-9 on Savant’s inside basket before Ville Platte chipped away again, getting within 21-16 on Raeosha Thomas’ bucket.
Savant hit a pair of free throws with 1:30 left in the first half, putting Doyle ahead 23-16 while hitting 1,000 career points.
“That’s a really big accomplishment for me,” Savant said while thanking her coaches. “I remember playing with Presley (Scott) and EJ (Elise Jones) and seeing them do it, and I was like ‘I want to do that one day.’ I’m grateful for my teammates.
“It felt really good,” Savant continued. “It felt amazing.”
Doyle jumped out to a 13-3 lead on a pair of free throws by Savant, and Kylie Lutz was an early catalyst, scoring all 10 of her points in the first half, with six in the first quarter.
“I’m determined,” Lutz said. “I wanted to go to round two, and I think that’s what kind of got me going. I could use my energy out there to get everybody else going. It’s just getting in that groove, being hyped, being ready. I just wanted to win.”
“It’s big for us,” Lutz said of the win. “We don’t want the season to end yet. We want to keep going, and we’re going to try our (best) in round two.”
