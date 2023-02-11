WALKER – Denham Springs girls basketball coach Rudy Smith didn’t mince words when he summed up the Lady Jackets’ game against Walker.
Walker, the No. 1 team in the Division I non-select power ratings by geauxpreps.com, used a pair of big runs in the first and third quarters to cruise to a 75-27 win over No. 5 Denham Springs at Walker Friday.
“They played like the No. 1 team in the state, and we did not play like the No. 5 team in the state,” Smith said after DSHS dropped to 24-3 and 4-1. “That’s how it is.”
The victory wrapped up a third straight district title for the Lady Cats, who moved to 26-1 and 5-0.
“That’s three district championships in a row, and three drastically different teams,” Walker coach Korey Arnold said. “The pieces have changed, but the style and the culture hasn’t, and that’s what I try to preach to the kids every day. We play a certain way because that way wins. They believe it, but sometimes they get a little lazy, but we understand what we do.”
Denham Springs grabbed a 5-0 lead on an inside basket from Olivia Slack and a 3-pointer from Raegan White before the Lady Cats kicked it up on defense, keying a run that put Walker ahead 11-5 on Arionna Patterson’s steal and layup.
“They came out and hit a 3-ball and a putback – 5-0,” Arnold said. “I’m OK with that as long as the tempo stays fast. I didn’t want to call a timeout at that point because I thought we were a little deeper than them. I thought we could get the rhythm going a little bit, and it happened.”
The Lady Jackets got within 11-9 and then 15-10 on a free throw by Prai Nelson before Caitlin Travis’ 3-pointer and Patterson’s jumper put Walker ahead 20-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Travis, one of nine Walker players who scored, had 10 of her 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first quarter.
Walker continued its defensive pressure while working the defensive boards to 35-16 on Aneace Scott’s layup.
Denham’s Addie Chustz hit a 3-pointer and had a putback to make the score 37-21 before Walker’s Ja’Miya Vann hit a 3-pointer, putting Walker up 40-21 at halftime.
Walker held Denham Springs to two 3-pointers in the game, which Arnold said was also a big key for his team.
“We did a good job getting out on their shooters and took care of those and the ones that they had clean looks, it looked like they were rushed,” Arnold said. “They expected to get traps and were shooting a little quicker than they normally do. That definitely aided us and enabled to us to get out and run because they were taking long shots and rebounds.”
The Lady Cats pulled away in the third quarter, opening with a 14-0 run fueled by Denham Springs turnovers.
“It took us about two-and-a-half quarters, and it really got to a point where their passes started getting weaker,” Arnold said. “We started getting the passes to start the second half. That was the difference. We were able to pull away then.”
Patterson, who’s working her way back from hip issues which she called ‘growing pains gone wrong’, was the catalyst, scoring 10 of her game-high 18 points in the quarter. Her putback put Walker ahead 54-21.
“Quite frankly, she’s been stinking the gym up, and she knew that,” Arnold said. “We stayed after (practice) Wednesday, did a little one-on-one work, nothing crazy. Just working on her shot trying build some confidence up. If that’s all it takes, I’ll start working with her every day because she played her best game of the season. I think she’s starting to understand that she’s not just a wing player. She can get in the post and help us out because she’s so big and strong. Tonight, she was dominating back to the basket.”
Patterson credited the Lady Cats’ defensive effort against the Lady Jackets.
“We’re blessed to have a lanky team, so all we’ve got to do is put our hands in the passing lane, keep our hands up on defense, and we were good,” she said.
Walker’s Leah Eddards hit a 3-pointer expanding the lead to 62-25, triggering a running clock for the remainder of the game, and the Lady Cats led 64-25 going into the fourth quarter on Keaira Gross’ layup.
Both teams worked their benches in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer by Walker’s Amira Raddler capped the scoring.
“We’re going to sub, but we’re not going to practice something that we don’t do, because these freshmen and sophomores are going to be juniors and seniors, and they’ve got to know how to play hard no matter what the score is,” Arnold said. “The kids that came in continued to play hard, continued to play hard and made open shots.”
Walker hit six 3-pointers and went 5-for-9 from the line with Vann and Clay each scoring nine and Scott adding eight.
White led DSHS with seven points, five coming in the first quarter, while Slack had six and Chustz five.
The Lady Cats held Denham Springs’ Taylor Smith scoreless, which didn’t help matters for the Lady Jackets.
“She’s our point guard, kind of gets us into our stuff, and they did a god job of shutting her completely down,” Rudy Smith said.
Smith said the Lady Jackets are now focused on the playoffs.
“We’ve worked hard enough to get a first-round home game,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to focus on. That’s one of those you’ve got to throw away – throw away and forget about it. I’ll watch film on it, and I’ll cry about it for the next two or three days, but I don’t want them to think about it again.”
