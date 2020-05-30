In a sign of the times, Zoom has taken off as a meeting point for most businesses and groups looking to connect and continue to move during the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Friday, the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce hosted such a meeting with Congressman Garret Graves (R-Louisiana) to discuss the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the steps congress has taken to try and add flexibility in forgiveness of the loan, as well as more lee-way for those who don't meet forgiveness requirements.

According to Graves, Thursday (May 28) marked a big day as congress passed a bill that contained five pieces to give businesses more room to operate within the PPP framework.

Those five bonuses were:

Should a business not meet the forgiveness criteria, the loan would be re-paid in five years, not two (remaining at 1% interest) Expanding payroll expenditures to 24 weeks (6 months) as opposed to 8 weeks (2 months) and reduces that requirement from 75% to 60% Currently, businesses are required to return to full, pre-COVID 19 payroll by the 8 week deadline. New bill would push that deadline to the end of 2020 The new bill also provides for deferred payroll taxes and PPP - originally, businesses could opt for one or the other

PPP forgiveness was based on criteria that 75% of the loan value must go to payroll, while the remaining 25% was for utilities, rent, and mortgage expense. Those must be calculated within the aforementioned eight-week period.

The initial forgiveness form, as some firms who received funding in round one began the eight-week countdown in early April, was clocked at 11 pages. Graves expressed concern for smaller firms, suggesting they may have to hire a lawyer or CPA to complete such a robust request.

Congresses new push, Graves said, was to have a one-page loan forgiveness form - similar to a 1040 EZ - for all loans $350,000 and below (93% of total loans).

Graves said the initial purpose of PPP was to keep employees receiving paychecks, wherein they would continue to pay their bills and use money to shop while also paying personal income tax. He wants the bill to remain that way, but allow for more businesses to meet the criteria for forgiveness.

He added that the increase in unemployment insurance from the federal government, with no checks-and-balances, has made bringing employees back to work difficult. Graves, in answering a question, said that he believes if the federal boost to unemployment benefits are extended past their current July 31 deadline, they will be capped at an individual's current income and applicants will have to supply reasons for not returning to work.

The bill to make those changes will go to senate for debate, and Graves believes that every point will be debated but has faith at least "some of it" will pass.

To date, however, Graves said that the program has provided benefit for almost 90% of the firms who have requested a loan. Some didn't receive benefit because they "didn't fit the model," but overall, he said, the program has been a success story after being stood up in just 14 days.

Round 1 of PPP was marred in some controversy, as national stories began to circulate of larger firms receiving preferential treatment compared to smaller firms, and some class-action lawsuits began out of states like California and New York.

Those cries, however, began to wane once PPP was refunded.

Through May 23, PPP had supplied $511,231,948,095 to 4,426,118 businesses nationwide. Louisiana has received 66,398 loans, worth $7,213,944,766.

NEXT STIMULUS?

Graves also said that he believes the current stimulus bill, a $3 trillion "partisan" solution, will not see the light of day in the senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the bill would be taken up after the Memorial Day holiday, however the bill has yet to be discussed.

Graves added, however, that he does believe a 'recovery' stimulus bill will be discussed in the future - but will need bi-partisan support.

"We've hit rock bottom with unemployment," Graves explained, "and we've hit rock bottom with the economy.

"Now we need to make tactical investments."

Graves said those tactical investments include bringing more industries, such as mining, back to America and cleaning up supply chains that were clearly disrupted during the initial COVID-19 outbreak - including the country's reliance on Chinese goods, such as pharmaceuticals.

The congressman did not offer details on the call, although he asked for feedback from local businesses on ideas and recommendations for the recovery bill.