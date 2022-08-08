10 local high school students complete paid craft internships at ExxonMobil

Pictured are the high school students who participated in eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites. Pictured, top row from left, are Christian Spikes, Carlos Lee, Trent LaBauve, Morgan Day, and Bradley Hardy. Pictured, bottom row from left, are Johnny Williams, Jayden Moody, Skylar Cotton, Gabriel Spears, and Laura Todd.

 Photo from ExxonMobil

Ten local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites on Thursday, Aug. 4.

During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, received mentorship by employees, and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.