10 local high school students complete paid craft internships at ExxonMobil

Ten local high school students completed their eight-week summer high school craft internship at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge sites on Thursday, Aug. 4.
During their paid internship, students job-shadowed ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, received mentorship by employees, and learned how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry.
“The program focuses on increasing awareness to machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument & analyzer crafts,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Mechanical Division Manager Jeff Blohm. “These are all high-demand, quality jobs in our industry.”
Students spent their first week of the internship being introduced to the safety expectations of ExxonMobil, participating in professional development workshops, receiving one-on-one advice from ExxonMobil professionals, touring the facilities, and participating in Q&A sessions.
Weeks two through eight provided interns the opportunity to shadow subject matter experts from machinery, electrical, motorized and instrument & analyzer crafts along with additional one-on-one insight on what it is like to work at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge.
“Our industry is full of opportunities for those seeking high-paying, high-skilled craft careers, and we are excited to share these opportunities with some of our local high school students and their families,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Dave Oldreive.
“We look forward to watching the success of these students and to providing even more workforce development and career opportunities in the Baton Rouge area.”
At the event, each student presented his or her project, which included what skillsets or knowledge they took away from the program.
This is the second year ExxonMobil Baton Rouge has hosted the high school internship program. In 2021, the company hired six interns, two of which returned for this year’s program. Craft careers can include job roles such as millwrights, electricians, pipefitters, welders and process technicians.
The 10 student interns were:
-- Skylar Cotton (Madison Preparatory Academy, New Schools Baton Rouge)
-- Morgan Day (Zachary High School, Zachary Community School District)
-- Bradley Hardy (Madison Preparatory Academy, New Schools Baton Rouge)
-- Trent LaBauve (Brusly High School, West Baton Rouge)
-- Jayden Moody (Istrouma High School, East Baton Rouge)
-- Carlos Lee (Baton Rouge Magnet High School, East Baton Rouge)
-- Gabriel Spears (Istrouma High School, East Baton Rouge)
-- Christian Spikes (Liberty High School, East Baton Rouge)
-- Laura Todd (Live Oak High School, Livingston)
-- Johnny Williams (Scotlandville Magnet High School, East Baton Rouge)
