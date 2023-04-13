A Walker woman who recently celebrated her 100th birthday has been given the key to the city.
The family of Elizabeth Starks-Stewart, who has lived in Walker for more than 80 years, received the key to the city when the Walker City Council met on Monday, April 10.
Starks-Stewart was unable to attend the meeting, but multiple family members attended on her behalf. One of her three daughters, Marilyn Scott, accepted the key from Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson.
“If you live until you’re 100 years old, I can’t think of a better reason to give someone the key to the city,” Watson said.
Known as “Lizzy,” “Momma Liz,” and “Mrs. Lizabeth,” Starks-Stewart was born in Silver Creek, Mississippi, on March 28, 1923. She has resided in Walker for the last 81 years. She has three daughters, Lula Hart, Sandy Bell, and Marilyn Scott, and one son, Joe Ivy Stewart.
During the presentation, Watson read Starks-Stewart’s favorite scripture (Psalm 23) and her “secret” to a long life: “Always trust God first, love one another, treat others as you would want to be treated.”
Watson then read a piece of advice from Starks-Stewart that he said everyone could live by: “Always remember to think before speaking, never say what comes to the mind first. And don’t bother folk until they bother you.”
“That is about as true as you can get,” Watson said.
Starks-Stewart celebrated her centennial birthday with family and friends in great on April 1, according to a birthday announcement her family published in The News.
