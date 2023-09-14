DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The atmosphere was electric on Aug. 26 at the Denham Springs High School Hornsby Gym, which welcomed the 10th Annual Dow Red Stick RumbleRobotics Competition. Drawing a crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees, the event witnessed robotics teams from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi vying for top honors in the Charged Up challenge.
This year's challenge, Charged Up, tasked teams to come up with ingenious solutions. Robots were programmed to retrieve cones and cubes from substations, score them on a grid, and display their balancing act on the charge station, all symbolizing the essence of energizing their community.
Host team, Denham Venom, demonstrated commendable prowess. The local team clinched the first position in the qualification matches and advanced to the semi-final rounds, showing the potential that hometown talent holds. However, it was the Alliance Captain 3039, Wildcat Robotics, in collaboration with Team Fusion and Eleanor McMain High School, that seized victory. For Eleanor McMain's Team 9309, the event became even more memorable as the student competitors celebrated their inaugural win in any FRC competition.
Speaking about the event, Michael Simmons, director of the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center, remarked, "This competition, year after year, underscores the boundless potential of our youth. It's not just about technology, it's about ambition,mentorship, and envisioning the future."
Jeff Lichon of Dow Chemical attended the event, and ensuring the smooth progression of the competition were volunteers from NASA, FIRST Tech Challenge Team Stinger Robotics, and the LSU Society of Peer Mentors.
For more detailed insights about the Dow Red Stick Rumble and its dedication to STEM, visit https://www.dsstem.org/.
