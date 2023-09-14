DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – The atmosphere was electric on Aug. 26 at the Denham Springs High School Hornsby Gym, which welcomed the 10th Annual Dow Red Stick RumbleRobotics Competition. Drawing a crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees, the event witnessed robotics teams from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi vying for top honors in the Charged Up challenge.

This year's challenge, Charged Up, tasked teams to come up with ingenious solutions. Robots were programmed to retrieve cones and cubes from substations, score them on a grid, and display their balancing act on the charge station, all symbolizing the essence of energizing their community.

