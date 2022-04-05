There were a plethora of contests, a talent show, the awarding of several plaques and trophies, and a deafening song and yell contest.
For the first time in more than two years, 4-H Achievement Day was back.
Hundreds of 4-H members from across Livingston Parish gathered at Walker High on March 25 for the return of Achievement Day, a gathering that represents the collaboration of all components of 4-H throughout the year.
This marked the organization’s first Achievement Day since 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members in grades 4-12 attended the program, representing several clubs from across the parish. They spent the day celebrating one another’s accomplishments from the last academic year.
The day-long program began with remarks from Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre and Superintendent Joe Murphy. After the awarding of special scholarships and recognitions, students spread out across campus and took part in a variety of contests.
The contests covered many different topics, including aquaculture, becoming a puppeteer, housing design and improvement, child development, outdoor life, citizenship, veterinary science, job seeking, keeping fit, livestock projects, first aid, pet care, and shooting sports, among others.
The day culminated in a talent show, a song and yell contest, and the awarding of more than 90 honors, both to individual 4-H members and entire clubs.
Overall Club Awards
Overall 1st Place Club Banner Division – North Live Oak Elementary
Overall 2nd Place Club Banner Division – Holden Elementary
Overall 3rd Place Club Banner Division – Live Oak Elementary
Overall 1st Place Club Elementary Division – South Live Oak Elementary
Overall 2nd Place Club Elementary Division – Live Oak Middle
Overall 3rd Place Club Elementary Division – Doyle Elementary
Overall 1st Place Club Junior Division – Levi Milton Elementary
Overall 2nd Place Club Junior Division – Eastside Elementary
Overall 3rd Place Club Junior Division – North Corbin Elementary
Overall 1st Place Club Junior High Division – North Corbin Jr. High
Overall 2nd Place Club Junior High Division – Southside Jr. High
Overall 3rd Place Club Junior High Division – Springfield Middle
Overall 1st Place Club Junior/Senior Division – Doyle Jr/Sr.
Overall 2nd Place Club Junior/Senior Division – French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Overall 3rd Place Club Junior/Senior Division – Livingston Parish Homeschool Club
Overall 1st Place Club Senior Division – Walker High
Overall 2nd Place Club Senior Division – Denham Springs High
Overall 3rd Place Club Senior Division – Albany High
Overall Record Book Winners
Overall Record Book – Jr. Girl – Mollie Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.
Overall Record Book – Sr. Girl – Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Overall Record Book – Sr. Boy – Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Overall CRD Winners
Elementary – South Live Oak Elementary
Jr. High – North Corbin Jr. High
Sr. High – Holden Jr./Sr.
Leaders of the Year
(Sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club)
Jennifer Draper – French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Rosemary Barnett – Seventh Ward Elementary
Volunteer Achievement Award
Darlene McMorris
Outstanding Pet/Dog Care Award
Addilyn Anthony, Doyle Elementary
Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Award
Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary
Scholarship Winner
Reymond D’Armond Scholarship – Orrin Cobb – Walker High
Emerald Award Winner
Autumn Herring – Walker High
Gold Clover Award Winner
Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Jr. High
Honor Cord Winners
Sophia Allen, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Orrin Cobb, Walker High
Samuel Henry, Walker High
Kyle Netterville, Denham Springs High
Joel Penalber, Holden Jr./Sr.
Kacey Threeton, Springfield High
Maddie White, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Song and Yell Contest
(Elementary Division)
1st Place – Lewis Vincent Elementary
2nd Place – Live Oak Elementary
3rd Place – Freshwater Elementary
Heart Fund Drive
Levi Milton Elementary
Overall Club Reporter
(sponsored by the Livingston Parish News)
Madison Vulgamore, Walker High
Overall Good Grooming Girl
Claire LeJeune, Northside Elementary
Overall Good Grooming Boy
Layne Wilkinson, Live Oak Elementary
