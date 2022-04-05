Livingston Parish 4-H Achievemeny Day 2022

4-H members from Live Oak Elementary perform in a song and yell contest during the annual Livingston Parish 4-H Achievement Day on Friday, March 25, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

There were a plethora of contests, a talent show, the awarding of several plaques and trophies, and a deafening song and yell contest.

For the first time in more than two years, 4-H Achievement Day was back.

Hundreds of 4-H members from across Livingston Parish gathered at Walker High on March 25 for the return of Achievement Day, a gathering that represents the collaboration of all components of 4-H throughout the year.

This marked the organization’s first Achievement Day since 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members in grades 4-12 attended the program, representing several clubs from across the parish. They spent the day celebrating one another’s accomplishments from the last academic year.

The day-long program began with remarks from Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre and Superintendent Joe Murphy. After the awarding of special scholarships and recognitions, students spread out across campus and took part in a variety of contests.

The contests covered many different topics, including aquaculture, becoming a puppeteer, housing design and improvement, child development, outdoor life, citizenship, veterinary science, job seeking, keeping fit, livestock projects, first aid, pet care, and shooting sports, among others.

The day culminated in a talent show, a song and yell contest, and the awarding of more than 90 honors, both to individual 4-H members and entire clubs.

Overall Club Awards

Overall 1st Place Club Banner Division – North Live Oak Elementary

Overall 2nd Place Club Banner Division – Holden Elementary

Overall 3rd Place Club Banner Division – Live Oak Elementary

Overall 1st Place Club Elementary Division – South Live Oak Elementary

Overall 2nd Place Club Elementary Division – Live Oak Middle

Overall 3rd Place Club Elementary Division – Doyle Elementary

Overall 1st Place Club Junior Division – Levi Milton Elementary

Overall 2nd Place Club Junior Division – Eastside Elementary

Overall 3rd Place Club Junior Division – North Corbin Elementary

Overall 1st Place Club Junior High Division – North Corbin Jr. High

Overall 2nd Place Club Junior High Division – Southside Jr. High

Overall 3rd Place Club Junior High Division – Springfield Middle

Overall 1st Place Club Junior/Senior Division – Doyle Jr/Sr.

Overall 2nd Place Club Junior/Senior Division – French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Overall 3rd Place Club Junior/Senior Division – Livingston Parish Homeschool Club

Overall 1st Place Club Senior Division – Walker High

Overall 2nd Place Club Senior Division – Denham Springs High

Overall 3rd Place Club Senior Division – Albany High

Overall Record Book Winners

Overall Record Book – Jr. Girl – Mollie Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.

Overall Record Book – Sr. Girl – Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Overall Record Book – Sr. Boy – Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Overall CRD Winners

Elementary – South Live Oak Elementary

Jr. High – North Corbin Jr. High

Sr. High – Holden Jr./Sr.

Leaders of the Year

(Sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club)

Jennifer Draper – French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Rosemary Barnett – Seventh Ward Elementary

Volunteer Achievement Award

Darlene McMorris

Outstanding Pet/Dog Care Award

Addilyn Anthony, Doyle Elementary

Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Award

Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary

Scholarship Winner

Reymond D’Armond Scholarship – Orrin Cobb – Walker High

Emerald Award Winner

Autumn Herring – Walker High

Gold Clover Award Winner

Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Jr. High

Honor Cord Winners

Sophia Allen, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Orrin Cobb, Walker High

Samuel Henry, Walker High

Kyle Netterville, Denham Springs High

Joel Penalber, Holden Jr./Sr.

Kacey Threeton, Springfield High

Maddie White, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Song and Yell Contest

(Elementary Division)

1st Place – Lewis Vincent Elementary

2nd Place – Live Oak Elementary

3rd Place – Freshwater Elementary

Heart Fund Drive

Levi Milton Elementary

Overall Club Reporter

(sponsored by the Livingston Parish News)

Madison Vulgamore, Walker High

Overall Good Grooming Girl

Claire LeJeune, Northside Elementary

Overall Good Grooming Boy

Layne Wilkinson, Live Oak Elementary

