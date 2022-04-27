4-H Fashionland was the theme for the 2022 Livingston Parish 4-H Fashion Revue that was held recently at South Fork Elementary in Walker.
The contestants, made up of 4-H members from across the parish, were required to sew a garment and turn it in prior to the contest for them to be judged on construction. The contestants then participated in the appearance judging where they wore their garments and modeled in a Fashion Show.
A total of fourteen 4-H members participated in eight divisions. Listed below are the winners:
Junior Clothing Winners
Apron Division
First Place: Harper Moore, Walker Elementary
Second Place: Josaphina Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Third Place: Evelynn Wintz, Live Oak Middle
Skirt Division
First Place: Brooklynn Webre, South Fork Elementary
Second Place: Aniley Strahan, Seventh Ward Elementary
Third Place: Adelise Lehnus, Levi Milton Elementary
Pants Division
First Place: Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary
Second Place: Chloe Hotard, North Corbin Elementary
Dress Division
First Place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Senior Clothing Winners
Special Occasion Division
First Place: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Second Place: Autumn Herring, Walker High
Casual Dress
First Place: Serenity Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Creative Choice
Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Just for Fun Division Winners
First Place: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Second Place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Third Place: Brooklyn Webre, South Fork Elementary
Sew with Cotton Contest Winners
Jr. Winner: Harper Moore, Walker Elementary
Sr. Winner: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool
