4-H Fashionland was the theme for the 2022 Livingston Parish 4-H Fashion Revue that was held recently at South Fork Elementary in Walker.

The contestants, made up of 4-H members from across the parish, were required to sew a garment and turn it in prior to the contest for them to be judged on construction. The contestants then participated in the appearance judging where they wore their garments and modeled in a Fashion Show.

A total of fourteen 4-H members participated in eight divisions. Listed below are the winners:

Junior Clothing Winners

Apron Division

First Place: Harper Moore, Walker Elementary

Second Place: Josaphina Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Third Place: Evelynn Wintz, Live Oak Middle

Skirt Division

First Place: Brooklynn Webre, South Fork Elementary

Second Place: Aniley Strahan, Seventh Ward Elementary

Third Place: Adelise Lehnus, Levi Milton Elementary

Pants Division

First Place: Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary

Second Place: Chloe Hotard, North Corbin Elementary

Dress Division

First Place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Senior Clothing Winners

Special Occasion Division

First Place: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Second Place: Autumn Herring, Walker High

Casual Dress

First Place: Serenity Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Creative Choice

Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Just for Fun Division Winners

First Place: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Second Place: Gwendolyn Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

Third Place: Brooklyn Webre, South Fork Elementary

Sew with Cotton Contest Winners

Jr. Winner: Harper Moore, Walker Elementary

Sr. Winner: Cordelia Carlin, Livingston Parish Homeschool

