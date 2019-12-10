DENHAM SPRINGS -- There will be many happy children this Christmas, thanks to gifts from members of the Denham Springs Garden Club.
The group of gardening enthusiasts donated a plethora of children’s toys to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
While rain fell down in heaps on a muggy morning, Garden Club members brought all kinds of Christmas toys for children ages 12 and younger, piling them up on tables inside of St. Francis Episcopal Church.
Ard and one of his deputies arrived shortly after the meeting started to pick up the donations, which included teddy bears, baby dolls, toy cars, toy instruments, a leather basketball, coloring books, jigsaw puzzles, and a check for $300.
Ard thanked the Garden Club many times for its donations, saying the Christmas Crusade wouldn’t be possible without the community’s “giving spirit.”
LPSO deputies stand outside of area Walmarts and Bass Pro collecting toys and donations — “all for free,” Ard stressed — for the project, which receives a boost from local schools and community members. One school, Levi Milton Elementary, recently donated more than 2,000 toys to the Christmas Crusade.
“It’s sad we that there’s a need for this, but we’re happy to do it,” Ard said. “And we couldn’t do anything without the community. This is a community effort.”
During his visit, Ard explained the history of the Christmas Crusade, which has provided toys to children from low-income families in Livingston Parish for more than three decades. Former Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine started the project in 1987, but it has picked up steam in recent years with Ard and his wife, Erica, running the show.
Since Ard became sheriff in 2012, the program has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program made the holiday wishes of 1,400 children from 600 families come true — numbers Ard expects to be toppled this year.
“We already have record numbers applying this year, but we also have a record number of people giving,” the sheriff said.
Toy donations can be brought to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. The last day for toy donations is Dec. 18.
Those wishing to apply to receive gifts can do so between from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Dec. 13 at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill). The age limit is 12 years old and younger.
LPSO deputies will begin delivering toys at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. Applicants must be home.
