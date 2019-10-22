DENHAM SPRINGS -- Rev. Scott Bullock admitted that some church members were starting to lose hope.
Extensive roof damage over the sanctuary, stemming from faulty designs following a fire in 2008, had forced First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs to move its Sunday services to the Fellowship Hall. It was a much smaller, less grand venue for the church’s 500-plus members.
For more than two years, the congregation was locked out of its traditional place of worship, with its many rows of pews, elegant woodwork, high ceilings, and beautiful glass-stained windows.
And the worst part — no one knew when, if ever, they’d get back in.
“I think there was some people who got disheartened by not being able to worship in the sanctuary,” said Bullock, who became pastor in July 2018. “I think it was a time of a lot of stress and tension. Sometimes, groups of people have a tough time coming together in times like that. It can bring out the worst in you.
“But to the church’s credit, it brought out the best, and they were able to reverse field and change gears and get this done.”
This weekend, the church is inviting the public to see all the work that was accomplished.
First United Methodist Church in Denham Springs will hold a reconsecration ceremony to dedicate its newly-renovated sanctuary on Sunday, Oct. 27.
This will be the public’s first chance to see all the changes that were done at the church, which launched a capital campaign for the seven-month renovation project that Bullock said cost “north of $800,000.”
The traditional service will start at 8:30 a.m. and feature guest speaker Cynthia Fierro-Harvey, resident bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service, the congregation will enjoy brunch on the lawn, followed by the casual service at 11 a.m.
During a tour of the sanctuary, Bullock said he is eager for Sunday to arrive.
“It’s important for the life of the church to be back in a place like this,” Bullock said, waving an arm at the renovated sanctuary. “The music sounds great in here, and the acoustics are incredible. We can’t wait for people to come join us.”
Though no one knew it at the time, the issues that hung over the sanctuary go back to 2008, when the church suffered a fire that damaged most of the buildings on its campus on Centerville Street, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Most of the church was rebuilt following the fire — the second the church has suffered in the last 40 years — but the troubles didn’t end there.
In December 2016, administrators began noticing problems with the new roof over the sanctuary, such as leakage, mold, and structural damage. Eventually they discovered asbestos, a fungus commonly found on drywall, wood, or wallpaper, which forced the church to move both services to the Fellowship Hall as it sought money to repair the damaged roof.
But nothing happened in the sanctuary for almost a year, bringing stress on the entire church body as it eagerly waited to get back in, Bullock said.
“We were facing some uncertainties when I came in July 2018 in terms of what we would do,” he said.
After a year of inactivity, the church’s 12-person building committee signed a contract in December 2018 to start construction. They then launched a capital campaign to acquire the funds, which Bullock admitted was “kind of backwards from the way you do it.”
“It puts you out there on a limb, buying something and then figuring out how to pay for it,” Bullock said. “But we were backed in a corner, and we trusted that, somehow, God would make a way.”
A way was made.
Funds were raised, and construction began last January before wrapping up in early August. The first service was held in the sanctuary on Aug. 11, even though the sound system wasn’t hooked up and work was still being done on the air conditioning system.
According to Bullock, “People were ready to be back in.”
“Some of our senior members have grown up here, and I think they particularly took it to heart and wondered if they’d ever get back in there after another calamity,” Bullock said. “But many came up to me in that first Sunday back and said they think it looks great and feels great. They’re extremely grateful to get back in there. We all are.”
Most of the sanctuary’s roofing and its structure are new, Bullock said. The church also added a new electrical system, made “significant renovations” to the air conditioning and heating system, refinished most of the woodwork, and remodeled its front foyer, which includes the addition of a handicap-accessible bathroom.
It’ll all be officially unveiled this Sunday.
“It was an opportunity to come back and do some things right, so we want to make this a big celebration,” Bullock said. “This is a big deal for us to rededicate that space. It’s kind of like the grand opening.”
