A Lil One’s Learning Center, a child care center in Walker that is a part of the Livingston Parish School System’s Early Childhood Network, recently received the Birth to Three Honor Roll award from the Louisiana Department of Education for its 2017-2018 Performance Profile Results. Pictured are A Lil Ones staff members (from left) Ashton King, Angelle Romero, Jennifer Viada, Crystal Sullivan and Angie Crawford.