A Lil One’s Learning Center, a childcare center in Walker that is part of the Livingston Parish school system’s early childhood network, was one of nearly 300 early learning centers to be named to the Louisiana Department of Education’s Honor Roll list.
Located at 29525 Old South Walker Road, A Lil One’s Learning Center was one of 153 sites that were recognized in the “Birth to Three” category for its 2017-2018 Performance Profile Results.
Sites on this list provided “high quality instruction and care to the state's youngest learners, children birth through age 3,” according to a press release from the Department of Education. This is significant, the press release said, because “Louisiana serves far fewer economically disadvantaged children birth through age 3, and early childhood sites typically score lower in performance categories related to these age groups.”
A Lil One’s Learning Center was the only site in Livingston Parish that was honored in the “Birth to Three” category.
Overall, 299 sites made the Honor Roll for 2017-2018, up from 220 sites the previous year. Each site on the Honor Roll will receive a special badge on their performance profiles in the Louisiana School and Center Finder to signify the accomplishment, as well as a state certificate to display on-site.
The Honor Roll, now in its second year, accompanies the annual release of performance ratings. As of last year, all publicly funded early childhood education sites in Louisiana now receive an annual performance rating from the state.
The overall performance ratings are based on classroom observations of the interactions between teachers and children, and they are reported in four categories: Excellent, Proficient, Approaching Proficient and Unsatisfactory. These ratings appear in an interactive, online performance profile that also displays information about the level of training teachers have and the quality of materials used in each classroom.
