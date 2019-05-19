Laine Hardy was crowned this year's winner of American Idol.
Not bad for someone who didn't even plan on auditioning this year.
After a live nation-wide vote, Hardy was named the winner of Season 17 of American Idol on Sunday, finishing atop fellow finalists Alejandro Aranda of California (runner-up) and Madison Vandenburg of New York (third place).
Here's a complete recap of Hardy's winning run on the reality singing competition series this season, starting with his audition in Idaho all the way to the crowning moment in Los Angeles Sunday night.
