DENHAM SPRINGS -- On a picturesque morning in Denham Springs, runners of all ages got up bright and early for a morning trot down throughout town, aiming to raise money for local high school athletes.
Le Chien Running Club partnered with the Denham Springs High School cross country team to host the inaugural Dog Days of Summer 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, August 7.
The 5k road race and 1-mile fun run took place along historic River Road, with more than 200 participants from Livingston Parish and beyond. Proceeds from the run are going toward the Denham Springs High School cross country program.
Andy McLean, who heads the school’s cross country program, told The News earlier this summer that he wanted to create more opportunities for the running community.
“I always see people walking and jogging and running, and there’s a good-sized population that does it, but there’s not a lot of races, necessarily,” he said. “There’s occasional races, and some of them are really successful, and things like that. I just wanted to create more of a cohesive population and community.”
McLean eventually met with Joshua Compton, a member of the Le Chien Running Club, a group of running enthusiasts that formed last November and meets for a neighborhood run every Thursday evening.
From there, it took off, culminating in Saturday’s run.
The 3.2-mile run, which was timed by Cajun Timing, began at Kidz Korner Playground before following a route along River Road. The registration fee included a T-shirt, and 5K finishers received a custom medal once they crossed the finish line.
Colin Haser, a 32-year-old from Walker, was the first to complete the race, finishing in a time of 18:38. Finishing closely behind him was Jennifer Nickens, the top overall female who crossed the finish line in 19:37.
Following the race, there was an after-party at Le Chien Brewing Company.
The race was sponsored by several local entities, including Eastman Chemical Company, Peak Physical Therapy, Fit Blendz, Wicked Goodness Confections, the Denham Springs Athletic Association, The Bee’s Knees, Flavin Realty, and AM Solutions 247. Smoothie King of Denham Springs, Varsity Sports and Xtreme Designs also helped with the race.
