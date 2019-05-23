DENHAM SPRINGS -- Ruth Goodwin and Vi Singleton can still remember when the Livingston Council on Aging was just one building.
“Actually, it was a small house,” Goodwin said. “And one bathroom.”
Goodwin and Singleton started working at the Council on Aging a few years after Mary Alice Core opened the senior-focused organization in 1973. Both would remain there for more than 30 years, juggling a variety of different roles.
Both Goodwin and Singleton worked in ceramics; both delivered meals to the homebound; both served as site managers; both took seniors on road trips to Nashville, Branson and Florida; both did just about anything that was needed for the seniors, whom they grew close to over the three decades they spent there.
“We love the elderly,” said Goodwin, who retired from the Council on Aging in June 2017 but still regularly returns to visit the seniors. “That’s why we still come back.”
“And now, we’re one of them,” she added with a laugh.
Goodwin and Singleton were part of a big crowd that was on hand for the Council on Aging’s annual meeting and 46th anniversary celebration on Thursday, May 23.
The “Wild West” party drew more than 100 people to the Denham Springs meal site, where seniors enjoyed music, square dancing, door prizes and more. Peoples Health donated $1,500 to help put on the event.
Guests and workers showed up wearing cowboy hats, denim jeans, and big shiny belt buckles, and all enjoyed two roasted hogs prepared by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
But more importantly, Goodwin and Singleton both said, the seniors had a chance to gather at a place that has become “a second home” for many of them.
“For a lot of them, this is their family now,” said Singleton, who retired from the Council on Aging in 2009 after 32 years of service. “So many of them get so lonely, but this is a place where they can make friends and be accepted.”
The Council on Aging “has come a long way” from the modest beginnings Goodwin and Singleton spoke of.
After being held in one house, the organization now serves seniors in four centers located in Denham Springs, Livingston, Springfield and Maurepas. Last year, the COA served roughly 3,000 seniors a month, but it also delivered 100,000 meals to the homebound, executive director Kay Granger said.
In the past year, Granger said 937 new seniors have signed at the Council on Aging.
“This is their home,” Granger said.
“Home” is the same word Kathy Persilver used to describe the Council on Aging, which she has been coming to for the last 12 years. On Thursday, Persilver was one of several seniors who joined in a slow dance to a cover of “Tennessee Whiskey.”
“I come here everyday,” she said. “We got good people here. I’ve made a lot of friends here, and everybody knows me. It’s home.”
During the annual meeting, the Council on Aging elected its new board, which is made of: Arthur Perkins, chairperson; Sarah Easterly, vice chairperson; Rosie Moak, treasurer; and Iris Foster, secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.