DENHAM SPRINGS -- In 1894, Grover Cleveland was a year into his second term as U.S. President, New England Telephone and Telegraph installed the first battery-operated telephone switchboard, and bottles of Coca Cola were sold for the first time.
And in a small log cabin that doubled as a school in Denham Springs, Roberts United Methodist Church was born.
After 125 years, it’s still standing — and that was cause for a celebration.
The city’s oldest existing church, as well as its first African-American church, held its annual “Founders’ Day Celebration” in commemoration of its 125th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Roberts United Methodist Church, located on Julia Street just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village, opened its doors to current and past congregation members for the annual celebration. The theme this year was “On God’s Solid Foundation,” something Rev. Karli Pidgeon mentioned multiple times during a rousing sermon.
“Y’all have a solid foundation here,” the guest speaker said. “Now it’s time to carry that legacy built by our ancestors for generations to come.”
The foundation of Roberts United Methodist Church has certainly stood the test of time, as church member Ruthie Ceasar read to the congregation during the “history” portion of the program.
Originally, the church was located on Cockerham Road when Rev. Woodard established it in 1894. Less than three years later, the church made a $1 purchase for new land north of Denham Springs and changed its name to Plainview Methodist Church.
In 1908, the church purchased a one-half acre plot of land — this time for $35 — located adjacent to the present-day Denham Springs Cemetery under Rev. Robert Jones. Two church buildings were eventually built on that property, and the church was again renamed, this time to Robert Chapel Episcopal Church.
The church bought the land its currently sits on for $550 in October 1945. The purchase was made under Rev. J.C. Bibbens, while the church’s foundation was later laid under Rev. Wilbert C. August. Rev. C.L. Franklin oversaw the church’s completion.
During the early 1960s, the church was given its present-day name, and in 1977, construction began on a new church building, which was completed and dedicated two years later under Rev. Clarence Hillard.
The church renovated its facility in the late 1980s, adding a balcony, a stained-glass picture window, and a hanging cross to the interior. In the 2000s, the church bought additional property to build a new parking lot.
Rev. Eunice Chigumira, the church’s third female lead pastor in its long history, is currently the lead pastor of the church. She replaced Rev. Kermit “K.C.” Roberson in July 2018 after his near three years in the position. Under Roberson, membership grew as the church expanded its outreach activities.
During the ceremony, photographs of former pastors, pastors’ wives and other church leaders were on display at the front of the sanctuary for all to see, as well as collectibles the church had saved over the years.
The congregation also recognized several of its oldest members, who each received a flower pin.
