ZACHARY -- A pair of local high school bands racked up the accolades during the District IV Large Ensemble Assessment held March 10-11 at Zachary High School.
The Walker High School Band of Legacy, under directors Eddie Hirst and Jeff Seighman, earned “superior” ratings from all six judges for its symphonic band and wind symphony performances. A “superior” rating is the highest possible given to a band.
The Bands at Denham Springs High School, under directors Carlye Latas and Jessica Schwartz, also earned overall “superior” ratings for its symphonic band and concert band performances as well as an “excellent” rating for its wind symphony performance.
During the assessment, members of a six-judge panel handed one of five possible ratings: 1-superior, 2-excellent, 3-good, 4-fair and 5-needs improvement/poor. Neither Denham Springs High nor Walker High scored lower than an “excellent,” and judges awarded them a total 27 “superior” scores out of a possible 30.
Of the 19 high school bands that participated, Denham Springs High and Walker High were two of only five bands to earn multiple sweeps from the judges. Walker High was also one of three bands to perform in multiple categories and earn nothing lower than a “superior” score.
Additionally, DSHS student Dawson Redd earned a “superior” as a student conductor with the concert band.
To view the results, click here.
