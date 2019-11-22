The family of Sergeant First Class Michael Vicari would like to shine a light on their highly-decorated husband and father.
SFC Vicari began his military career in 2007 at Fort Knox in Kentucky. After completing basic training, he went on to complete his specialty training at Fort Sam in Houston as a combat medic.
His first deployment came in 2007-08 during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he deployed with the HHC 769th EN BN. His battalion fell under the 35th EN BDE and then the 926 EN BDE.
Vicari served as the PLT medic and was responsible for the health and medical needs of soldiers at any given time. This included during enemy fire by providing emergency medical treatment to battlefield casualties and soldiers on and off the battlefield running 24-hour operations.
From March through July of 2008, Vicari was attached to Task FORCE GOLD, under 4th ID. His mission included route clearance and route sanitation of Sadr, a suburb district of the city of Baghdad, Iraq. He was responsible for building a three-mile stretch of wall in order to reduce rocket attacks on the Green Zone.
During his Army career, Vicari was engaged multiple times during combat actions and came under enemy fire on several occasions, having been hit multiple times by IEDs.
For his bravery, he has received several accolades, including: Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ M Device and Combat Action Badge.
After his deployment, Vicari continued college and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Afterwards, he was hired at the Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office as an investigator.
In 2009, he met his future wife Courtney, who comes from an extensive military background. She is the daughter of Retired Army Col. Joey Strickland, former Louisiana Secretary of Veterans Affairs and a highly-decorated military officer who served more than 15 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the national level.
Two years after they met, Michael and Courtney were married and have gone on to have two daughters, Myka and Courtlynn.
Michael continues to serve his country after 14 years in the Army and still remains in the Louisiana National guard with the HQ 199th OCS Louisiana Military Academy as the battalion medic and instructor.
Together, he and his wife reside in Walker, Louisiana, and continue to serve veterans in their community.
