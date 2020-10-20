Senior Abbey Barbay was crowned the 2020 Live Oak High homecoming queen during the Eagles’ football game against Opelousas on Thursday, Oct. 15.
During the ceremony, the entire Live Oak High homecoming court, as determined by student vote, was presented.
Joining Barbay on the court were fellow senior maids Ansley Davis, Mackenzie Didier, Crickett Hicks, and Brianna White.
Also elected to the court were junior maids Mary Beth McGehee and Hannah Stout, sophomore maids Colbie Seals and Piper Craig, and freshman maids Fallon Altazin and Londyn Broderick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.