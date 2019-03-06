More than 3,400 students from 84 different high schools converged on Southeastern Louisiana University on Saturday, Feb. 23, for the Southeast Louisiana District Literary Rally and Rock ‘n Roar, the university’s annual campus-community festival.
Southeastern currently has the largest regional literary rally in the state.
The Louisiana High School Rally is an academic competition in which high school students compete by taking exams on a variety of subjects. It has been held throughout the state since 1909, with the regional competition held at Southeastern for more than 40 years.
The Southeast Louisiana District Literary Rally at Southeastern featured 48 different tests on subjects ranging from agriculture to calculus.
Literary rally participants came from both public and private high school students in more than a dozen parishes, including Livingston, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana.
Students who earned qualifying scores on their tests will advance to the State Literary Rally at LSU in Baton Rouge in April.
At the Southeast Louisiana District Literary Rally, more than 825 students qualified for the State Rally, while 370 students qualified for the Freshman Scholastic Achievement Award, which comes with a Southeastern scholarship if the student chooses to attend the university within one year after graduating from high school.
After finishing their tests, students were able to gather information from hands-on academic displays, financial aid and career booths at Rock n’ Roar.
Now in its 23rd year, Rock n’ Roar provided a day of family fun for both the Literary Rally visitors and the community, said Southeastern Director of Recreational Sports and Wellness and Rock n’ Roar Chairman Seth Thomas.
“Rock ‘n Roar is an event with something for everyone, and a great way to invite the community, campus and regional high school students to have fun while visiting and learning about Southeastern,” said Thomas. “We appreciate the efforts of students, faculty and staff to share Southeastern’s offerings with future Lions.”
