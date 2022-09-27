Adams named Springfield High’s 2022 homecoming queen

Hope Adams was named the 2022 Springfield High homecoming queen during the Bulldogs’ game against Slaughter Charter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

 Photo submitted

Hope Adams was named the 2022 Springfield High homecoming queen during the Bulldogs’ game against Slaughter Charter on Friday, Sept. 23.

The entire court was presented at halftime of the game.

