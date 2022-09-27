Adams named Springfield High’s 2022 homecoming queen

Hope Adams was named the 2022 Springfield High homecoming queen during the Bulldogs’ game against Slaughter Charter on Friday, Sept. 23.
The entire court was presented at halftime of the game.
Adams was one of four seniors elected to the court, along with Tessa Jones, Kadie McCabe, and Maddie Ridgedell.
Others elected to the court were junior maids Zoe Aguillard, Jaci Williams, and Karmine Williams; sophomore maids Kerigan Kimbrough, Sydney Kinchen, and Berkley Mitchel; and freshman maids Jerryn Addison, Mi’Ya Fletcher, and Chelsea Guthrie.
