An old park will soon get a new look, thanks to a group of professionals that recently completed a year-long program about life in the parish.
Graduates of the Leadership Livingston Class of 2021 recently presented their plans for improvements to a park in Albany that will, among other upgrades, make it accessible for people who use wheelchairs and other mobility enhancing equipment.
The Albany Community Park project group — dubbed “Park Pros” — dedicated 242 hours of volunteer work that focused on creating “full and equitable access” to the park for individuals with physical disabilities.
Park upgrades — valued at $36,376 — will include a series of wide concrete walkways and several paved parking spaces designed to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. This project — which will also include a decorative wall mural and light landscaping — is estimated to impact more than 18,000 residents and visitors.
Construction is set to begin in July. Once the project is completed, the Town of Albany and the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce will host an unveiling.
“The end of the project will be fantastic,” said group member Heather Verrett during the Leadership Livingston Class of 2021’s graduation ceremony.
The Albany park project marks the latest of Leadership Livingston, a program nearing its 10th anniversary.
Sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, the program takes accepted applicants through a series of class sessions that show the interdependence between government, business, culture, healthcare, social concerns, education, criminal justice, and recreation.
To demonstrate the steps needed to bring a concept to realization, the program requires participants to take part in a group community project. Classmates are divided into groups and tasked with identifying, planning, and implementing a community project.
To date, approximately 216 people have completed the Leadership Livingston program and worked on 27 projects, from playgrounds to special needs sports fields to a Veterans Wall at the front of the courthouse.
The Albany Community Park project group, made of 10 members, grappled with several ideas for its project before settling on a project that solved two local issues: equity and access. According to the group, the Town of Albany had been working for years to revitalize the municipal park but had only “incremental” progress due to budgetary constraints.
The group ultimately raised enough funds “to follow through” with the planned upgrades.
This is not the first time that this particular park has caught the attention of the Leadership Livingston program. According to Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President April Wehrs, it was originally adopted by the Class of 2016, which raised funds, brought awareness, “and saw the park through from an empty field to what it is today.”
That group was responsible for having the pavilion built, the playground equipment installed and improvements to the restroom facilities.
Albany Community Park is currently the only public recreational area located in Livingston Parish’s 4th Ward, meaning it serves as an important gathering place for many local families.
But access to the park — like so many in schools and communities, the group pointed out — has been functional and limited to able-bodied individuals.
“So many of the members of our community have members of their families with disabilities and don’t have access to our park,” said Town of Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll, who was also a member of the group.
Thanks to the Park Pros, that should be changing soon.
The newly poured walkway is 5 feet in width and encompasses the park’s interior perimeter. It is designed to allow people using wheelchairs and other similar equipment ease of access to the park’s pavilion and bathroom facilities. It also provides a solid surface for all visitors to partake in light exercise.
During the graduation ceremony, members of the park group played a video that showed photos of them going over plans and checking out the park site. They also showed a rendering of what it’ll look like when it’s complete.
Listed below are the 2021 Leadership Livingston graduates who worked on the Albany Community Park:
Jennifer Duet, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
Trapper Kinchen, The Kinchen Group
Elena Lavigne, Elena C. Lavigne CPA LLC
Eileen Bates-McCarroll, Town of Albany
Amanda Moss, Hannis T Bourgeois, LLP
Michelle O'Quin, First Guaranty Bank
Jennifer Rossnagel, North Oaks Health System
Gage Spell, Quality Engineering
Jason Varney, Ochsner Medical Center
Heather Verrett, DEMCO
