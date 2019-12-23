ALBANY -- For about two weeks, a group of lunch ladies became Santa’s elves.
In the Albany elementary cafeteria, nearly a dozen workers spread holiday cheer when they displayed and decorated a 9-foot-high Christmas tree, the highlight of a two-week period of holiday-themed activities that took place in “The Hornets’ Nest.”
The Christmas tree, which workers set up on the far end of the cafeteria after Thanksgiving break, was adorned with presents and student-made ornaments. Ornaments included gingerbread men, snowmen, Christmas characters, pictures, and other holiday-themed decorations.
Perhaps the most popular decoration among the cafeteria workers was the Grinch-themed ornaments students made out of plastic spoons.
“Those were the cutest things,” one worker said.
Next to the tree was a paper-made fireplace, which included stockings bearing the names of the entire cafeteria staff. There was also a mailbox for students to mail letters to the North Pole, as well as a couple of snowmen and a lantern wrapped in wreaths.
On the other side of the cafeteria stood a smaller tree that students were also allowed to decorate.
But that wasn’t all the cafeteria crew did for its 900-plus students who eat there daily from Albany Upper and Lower elementary schools.
Workers handed out prizes — a chocolate Santa Claus and pencils — to students the Tuesday before break. Several members of the lunch crew also arrived dressed as some of the most popular Christmas character, including Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Grinch, and an elf.
They spent the lunch break passing out prizes and taking pictures with students in front of a wintery backdrop displayed in the corner of the cafeteria.
“When they saw Santa yesterday, they got so excited,” Scarlett Ray said.
The lunch staff concluded the week by passing out tasty candy canes to students on their last day of lunch for the semester.
