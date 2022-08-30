This summer, students from Albany High School and French Settlement High School hit the road to Nashville, Tenn., where they made a strong showing in several competitions at the National Beta Convention.
“The fact that we had so many students from these schools who were even eligible to compete at the national level speaks volumes of the outstanding showing they had,” said Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis.
“Students must qualify at their state level to advance; and even then, the competition is limited to only the Top 5 from each state in each category. So only the best of the best was in Nashville.”
Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara said his school sent students to compete in 12 categories at the national level, placing in the top 10 in half.
Those awards included: second place in Living Literature; third place in Engineering; fourth place in Speech, by Addy Howell; sixth place in Show Choir; 10th place in Sculpture, by Jaden Reyes; and 10th place in Fiber Arts, by Allie Depriest.
Albany Beta Club Sponsor Shellie Woodward noted that Albany’s Show Choir placed first in the Louisiana State Competition to advance to the national competition.
Albany was also one of three schools from the parish that were included in the Top 5 Engineering Teams in Louisiana. The other parish school teams were from French Settlement High School and Walker High School.
French Settlement High School Principal John Chewning said his school’s Beta Club sent competitors to Nashville in the following categories: Social Studies Division I, Creative Writing Division I, Technology, Trading Pins, Painting Division I, Jewelry Division I, Jewelry Division II, Black & White Photography Division II, Engineering, Collaboration Connection, and Project Proposal.
The school earned eighth place in the Project Proposal category, represented by Katie Daigle, Emma Gaudet and Kara Murphy.
FSHS Student Madison Brignac served as a National Leadership Ambassador at the conference and helped lead some of the sessions.
