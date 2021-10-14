Albany High homecoming couort 2021

Pictured is Albany High School’s 2021-22 homecoming court. Seated from left are senior maids Abrielle Ochsner, Kalyssa Roberts, Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Mallorie Leeper. Standing from left are freshman maids Allie Milton, Presley Manchack, Stormy Williams; junior maids Camdyn Cooper, Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras; and sophomore maids Cayden Boudreaux, Talyn Tompkins, Kaydence Aguilera.

 Photo by Kellie Landry Forbes of Kellie Michelle Photography

Albany High has announced the 2021-22 homecoming court.

The entire court will be presented during the Hornets’ football game against the Beau Chene Gators on Friday, Oct. 29. The new queen will be crowned at halftime.

Senior maids on the court include Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, Mallorie Leeper, Abrielle Ochsner, and Kalyssa Roberts.

Others elected to the court include junior maids Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras, and Camdyn Cooper; sophomore maids Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins; and freshman maids Allie Milton, Presley Manchack, and Stormy Williams.

