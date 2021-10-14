Albany High has announced the 2021-22 homecoming court.
The entire court will be presented during the Hornets’ football game against the Beau Chene Gators on Friday, Oct. 29. The new queen will be crowned at halftime.
Senior maids on the court include Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, Mallorie Leeper, Abrielle Ochsner, and Kalyssa Roberts.
Others elected to the court include junior maids Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras, and Camdyn Cooper; sophomore maids Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins; and freshman maids Allie Milton, Presley Manchack, and Stormy Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.