Albany High announces 2022 homecoming court

Albany High has announced those selected to the school’s 2022 homecoming court.
The entire court will be presented during the Hornets’ football game against the Fisher High School Gators at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Field on Albany High’s campus on Friday, Sept. 23. The new queen will be crowned at halftime.
Senior maids on the court include Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras, Camdyn Cooper, Brilee Ford, and Arlene Herrera.
Others elected to the court include junior maids Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins; sophomore maids Allie Milton, Stormy Williams, and Taylor Williams; and freshman maids Mia Berlier, Morgan Davis, and Emily Diamond.
