Albany High announces 2022 homecoming court

Albany High has announced the 2022 homecoming court. Pictured, seated from left, are senior maids Camdyn Cooper, Isabella Berlier, Brilee Ford, Maya Contreras, and Arlene Herrera. Pictured, standing from left, are sophomore maids Allie Milton, Taylor Williams, and Stormy Williams; junior maids Talyn Tompkins, Kaydence Aguilera, and Cayden Boudreaux; and freshmen maids Mia Berlier, Morgan Davis, and Emily Diamond.

 Photo by Reagan Howze

Albany High has announced those selected to the school’s 2022 homecoming court.

The entire court will be presented during the Hornets’ football game against the Fisher High School Gators at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Field on Albany High’s campus on Friday, Sept. 23. The new queen will be crowned at halftime.

