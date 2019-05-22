The Albany High Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Wednesday, May 22. 

More than 120 seniors, dressed in their maroon caps and gowns, were awarded their diplomas during the ceremony.

Listed below are the Albany High seniors who graduated.

Albany High Class of 2019

Dalton Dwayne Addison

Bryce Brandon Albin

Cori Michelle Allbritton

Andrea Gissell Amaya

Mason David Anthony

Julia Grace Baldwin

Eros Alessandro Barajas

Kevon Lamontre Barnes

Avereigh Ellen Barras

Ethan David Bordelon

Evelyn Jane Bryant

Hailey Bullock

Tyler Rashard Callahan

Chloe Ann Carter

Ke'Niya Grachelle Chapman

Ke'Arian Darsha Chester

Aaron Joshua Cooper

Natalie Nicole Cox

Tristan Reid Crim

Layla Brianna D'Fonseca

Taylor Emile Daigle

Megan Lynn Dakroub

Tucker Lance Davis

Heather Nicole Degenhardt

Conner Joseph DeLaune

Carter Benjamin DeLaune

Cynthia Jonell Dennis

Natalie Grace Diamond

Madison Claire Domingue

Jakovia Lyndasha' Duncan

Zachary Taylor Duncan

Kaylan Zion Dunn

Harley Morgan Estes

Caleb Alan Foster

Jacob Peter Gay

Jacob Allen Giachetti

Donavan Edward Giamalva

Kevin Isaac Grayson

Nicole Lenora Gunter

Zachary Amos Harmon

Nora Itzamar Herrera

Ashley Nicole Horton

Abby Kay Howell

Jade Melissia Hoyt

Shei'Rya Vynecia Ingram

Breanna Carol Ivanyisky

Katelyn Alise Ivanyisky

Ana Lluvia Izaguirre

Joseph Kabe Jarreau

Emily Claire Jenkins

Chassidy Charnae Johnson

Mark Edward Kinchen

Loren Riley Lacara

Alyssa Rene Lanassa

Meghan Elisabeth Landry

Brock Allen Legoria

Amber Cheyanne Lock

Acey Jordan Martin

Damien Jarrad Mcalister

Jake Allen Mccallister

Daniel Mcclain

Tristan Elizabeth Miles

Walter Gene Miller

Breagan Lashae Miller

Shanna Brenea Miller

Alex Michael Miller

Katie Elise Miranda

Kedron James Mitchell

Brandon Lee Molero

Daegan Cade Montecino

Herbert Moreno

Trevor Dillon Murray

Michael Jesus Navarre

Kyle Aaron Newman

Austin Travis Newman

Bernadette Katherine O'Neill

Madeline Olivia Olah

Jose' Pablo Ortiz-Gonzalez

Zuri Alexandria Parker

Autumn Marie Payn

Jason Penton

Jacob Lane Persick

Landon Cole Pettigrew

Darrian Nikole Pier

Vincent Pizzalato

Landon Cade Populus

Nicholas Shawn Powell

Nicholas Ryan Pregeant

Skye Elizabeth Pregeant

Jimmy Joe Prine

Tyler Allen Quamme

Julie Renee Ravain

Krislyn Renee Rhoads

Rayanne Noel Ridgel

Johnathan Raymone Robertson

Chase Christopher Robertson

Blayne Austin Rogers

Jacob Tayler Ross

Tiffany Marie Sanders

Bradley Michael Shultz

Hayden Kristoffer Smith

Starla Ann Smith

Brianna Nicole Smith

Paul Joseph Smith

Ashlynn Montanna Smith

Matthew Logan Stewart

Tristan Lane Strahan

Michael Layton Strahan

Sebastian Paul Temple

Austin Patrick Thomas

Kyle Louis Thompson

Nicholas Casey Thompson

Marcus Daniel Varnado

Nicholas James Waguespack

Michaela Demi Walter

Addie Lea Watkins

Jordan Lee Dean Weaver-Hodge

Alaina Ronea Weedman

Braedon Christopher Wells

Nicholas Kyle Woods

Camryn Reese Woods

Pierce Braydon Ziebarth

