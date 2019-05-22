The Albany High Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center in Hammond on Wednesday, May 22.
More than 120 seniors, dressed in their maroon caps and gowns, were awarded their diplomas during the ceremony.
Listed below are the Albany High seniors who graduated.
Albany High Class of 2019
Dalton Dwayne Addison
Bryce Brandon Albin
Cori Michelle Allbritton
Andrea Gissell Amaya
Mason David Anthony
Julia Grace Baldwin
Eros Alessandro Barajas
Kevon Lamontre Barnes
Avereigh Ellen Barras
Ethan David Bordelon
Evelyn Jane Bryant
Hailey Bullock
Tyler Rashard Callahan
Chloe Ann Carter
Ke'Niya Grachelle Chapman
Ke'Arian Darsha Chester
Aaron Joshua Cooper
Natalie Nicole Cox
Tristan Reid Crim
Layla Brianna D'Fonseca
Taylor Emile Daigle
Megan Lynn Dakroub
Tucker Lance Davis
Heather Nicole Degenhardt
Conner Joseph DeLaune
Carter Benjamin DeLaune
Cynthia Jonell Dennis
Natalie Grace Diamond
Madison Claire Domingue
Jakovia Lyndasha' Duncan
Zachary Taylor Duncan
Kaylan Zion Dunn
Harley Morgan Estes
Caleb Alan Foster
Jacob Peter Gay
Jacob Allen Giachetti
Donavan Edward Giamalva
Kevin Isaac Grayson
Nicole Lenora Gunter
Zachary Amos Harmon
Nora Itzamar Herrera
Ashley Nicole Horton
Abby Kay Howell
Jade Melissia Hoyt
Shei'Rya Vynecia Ingram
Breanna Carol Ivanyisky
Katelyn Alise Ivanyisky
Ana Lluvia Izaguirre
Joseph Kabe Jarreau
Emily Claire Jenkins
Chassidy Charnae Johnson
Mark Edward Kinchen
Loren Riley Lacara
Alyssa Rene Lanassa
Meghan Elisabeth Landry
Brock Allen Legoria
Amber Cheyanne Lock
Acey Jordan Martin
Damien Jarrad Mcalister
Jake Allen Mccallister
Daniel Mcclain
Tristan Elizabeth Miles
Walter Gene Miller
Breagan Lashae Miller
Shanna Brenea Miller
Alex Michael Miller
Katie Elise Miranda
Kedron James Mitchell
Brandon Lee Molero
Daegan Cade Montecino
Herbert Moreno
Trevor Dillon Murray
Michael Jesus Navarre
Kyle Aaron Newman
Austin Travis Newman
Bernadette Katherine O'Neill
Madeline Olivia Olah
Jose' Pablo Ortiz-Gonzalez
Zuri Alexandria Parker
Autumn Marie Payn
Jason Penton
Jacob Lane Persick
Landon Cole Pettigrew
Darrian Nikole Pier
Vincent Pizzalato
Landon Cade Populus
Nicholas Shawn Powell
Nicholas Ryan Pregeant
Skye Elizabeth Pregeant
Jimmy Joe Prine
Tyler Allen Quamme
Julie Renee Ravain
Krislyn Renee Rhoads
Rayanne Noel Ridgel
Johnathan Raymone Robertson
Chase Christopher Robertson
Blayne Austin Rogers
Jacob Tayler Ross
Tiffany Marie Sanders
Bradley Michael Shultz
Hayden Kristoffer Smith
Starla Ann Smith
Brianna Nicole Smith
Paul Joseph Smith
Ashlynn Montanna Smith
Matthew Logan Stewart
Tristan Lane Strahan
Michael Layton Strahan
Sebastian Paul Temple
Austin Patrick Thomas
Kyle Louis Thompson
Nicholas Casey Thompson
Marcus Daniel Varnado
Nicholas James Waguespack
Michaela Demi Walter
Addie Lea Watkins
Jordan Lee Dean Weaver-Hodge
Alaina Ronea Weedman
Braedon Christopher Wells
Nicholas Kyle Woods
Camryn Reese Woods
Pierce Braydon Ziebarth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.