Albany High will present the 2019 homecoming court during halftime of the Hornets’ football game against Pearl River on Friday, Oct. 4.
Five senior maids will vie for the crown of homecoming queen, and they are Alyssa Crayton, Lyric Faldetta, Amya Holbrooks, Bailey Jones, and Megan Poe.
Also selected to the court were junior maids, Brooklyn Holbrooks, Christen Magee, and Emma Miranda; sophomore maids Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Shelby Martin; and freshmen maids Isabella Berlier, Sydni Griffith, and Kyleigh Mulkey.
