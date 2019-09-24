Albany High 2019 Homecoming Court
Buy Now

Albany High recently announced its 2019 homecoming court, which will be recognized during halftime of the Hornets’ football game on Friday, Oct. 4. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Alyssa Crayton, Megan Poe, Lyric Faldetta, Bailey Jones, and Amya Holbrooks. Pictured, back row from left, are junior maids Christen Magee, Brooklyn Holbrooks, Emma Miranda; sophomore maids Shelby Martin, Chloe Barrilleaux, and Alysa Fletcher; and freshmen maids Isabella Berlier, Sydni Griffith, and Kyleigh Mulkey.

 Photo by Tiffany Bigner

Albany High will present the 2019 homecoming court during halftime of the Hornets’ football game against Pearl River on Friday, Oct. 4.

Five senior maids will vie for the crown of homecoming queen, and they are Alyssa Crayton, Lyric Faldetta, Amya Holbrooks, Bailey Jones, and Megan Poe.

Also selected to the court were junior maids, Brooklyn Holbrooks, Christen Magee, and Emma Miranda; sophomore maids Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Shelby Martin; and freshmen maids Isabella Berlier, Sydni Griffith, and Kyleigh Mulkey.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.