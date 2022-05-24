Albany High celebrated the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21.
The ceremony was held inside the University Center in Hammond.
Below are this year’s Albany High graduates:
(Note: *Connotes honors student)
Aidan Charles Abbey
Allan Aguado*
Kaylei Rachelle Alford
Logan Andrew Ashworth
William Ray Bankston
Dylan Joseph Barraco
Chloe’ Grace Barrilleaux
Jayden Elizabeth Bates
Zachary Taylor Beach*
Sidney Alfourence Benion, Jr.
Phillip Marshall Blount
Brianna Ann Blow*
Skylar Lee Brooks
Jyra L. Brumfield
Conly Asher Chavers
Jordan Cortez Chester
Travis Sentel Coleman
Destiny Paige Collins
Logan David Edward Cook
Brianna Brooke Coplin
Noah Lee Cordray
Jamie Donnell Cryer, Jr.
Austin Davidson
Allison Elise DePriest*
Parker Christian Diamond
Jeremiah Ledel Doherty
Gabrielle Savannah Dozar*
Lauren Lavelle Ellzey
Kaleb Austin Ennis
Luke Allen Erdey*
Warren Lane Eyster
Alysa Aryn Fletcher*
Haley Renee Foster
DeNae’ Jeanne Freeman*
Shanna Rae Freeman
Marquez Ja’Quon Fultz
Seth Joseph Galyean
Caelin Alyse Gee
Destin Cole Gentry
Paul James Gildersleeve, Jr.
Kylie Mara Glascock*
Zachary Thomas Green
Madison Marie Hagan*
Billu Gerald Hall IV
Cameron Michael Hano
Anna Marie Harman
Jada Kia Hegwood
Jayce Reyland Hill*
Shaydon Lane Hill
Nicolus James Holland
Addy May Howell*
Randon Demond Ingram
Demya Ire Jackson*
Garrett Robert Jackson
Mercedes Mykel Johnson
Khloe Leechelle Keirnan
Marley Layne Keller*
Taylor Makaile Ketchum
Blythe Ryan King
Jordan Taylor Knight*
Abigail Grace Landry
Malorie Rayne Landry
Mallorie Grace Leeper
Rebekah Ashley Leeper
Alyssa Jayden Lindsey
Dylan Shane mack*
Anna Giselle Maldonado
Angel Brianna Martin
Peyton Lane Moody*
Logan Thomas Moyer
Austin Maynard Nelson*
Abrielle Marie Ochsner*
Erica Riley O’Neal*
Keyara Janae Antionete Owens
Bayle’e Blaize Pardue
Laramie Mason Payne
Joshua Ray Penton
Julie Elizabeth Perkins
Siarrah Noelle Perry
Sage Anthony Prattini
Travis Lee Puckett
Jacob Michael Puma
Isabella Hailey Quinonez
Jaden Dale Reyes*
Briasia Alize Rheams
Madeline Brooke Richardson
Johnny Ray Robertson III
Blane Travis Runnels
Donald Jermaze Selders, Jr.
Mackenzie Rose Self
Heather Renee Shaffer
Catherine Elizabeth Snee
Sabastyen Paul Snellings
Mark Wade Stewart
Jatelynn Christyne Thompson
Gabriella Faith Marie Wall
Austin Michael Watts
James Mark Weedman
Jason Michael Weedman
Jamarcus Tykel Williams
Isaiah Paul Willis
Aubrey Matthew Wright
Tyler Noah Yelverton
Laney Dawn Ziebarth
