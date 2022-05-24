Albany High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Albany High Class of 2022 was held at the University Center in Hammond on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Albany High celebrated the Class of 2022 during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21.

The ceremony was held inside the University Center in Hammond.

Below are this year’s Albany High graduates:

(Note: *Connotes honors student)

Aidan Charles Abbey

Allan Aguado*

Kaylei Rachelle Alford

Logan Andrew Ashworth

William Ray Bankston

Dylan Joseph Barraco

Chloe’ Grace Barrilleaux

Jayden Elizabeth Bates

Zachary Taylor Beach*

Sidney Alfourence Benion, Jr.

Phillip Marshall Blount

Brianna Ann Blow*

Skylar Lee Brooks

Jyra L. Brumfield

Conly Asher Chavers

Jordan Cortez Chester

Travis Sentel Coleman

Destiny Paige Collins

Logan David Edward Cook

Brianna Brooke Coplin

Noah Lee Cordray

Jamie Donnell Cryer, Jr.

Austin Davidson

Allison Elise DePriest*

Parker Christian Diamond

Jeremiah Ledel Doherty

Gabrielle Savannah Dozar*

Lauren Lavelle Ellzey

Kaleb Austin Ennis

Luke Allen Erdey*

Warren Lane Eyster

Alysa Aryn Fletcher*

Haley Renee Foster

DeNae’ Jeanne Freeman*

Shanna Rae Freeman

Marquez Ja’Quon Fultz

Seth Joseph Galyean

Caelin Alyse Gee

Destin Cole Gentry

Paul James Gildersleeve, Jr.

Kylie Mara Glascock*

Zachary Thomas Green

Madison Marie Hagan*

Billu Gerald Hall IV

Cameron Michael Hano

Anna Marie Harman

Jada Kia Hegwood

Jayce Reyland Hill*

Shaydon Lane Hill

Nicolus James Holland

Addy May Howell*

Randon Demond Ingram

Demya Ire Jackson*

Garrett Robert Jackson

Mercedes Mykel Johnson

Khloe Leechelle Keirnan

Marley Layne Keller*

Taylor Makaile Ketchum

Blythe Ryan King

Jordan Taylor Knight*

Abigail Grace Landry

Malorie Rayne Landry

Mallorie Grace Leeper

Rebekah Ashley Leeper

Alyssa Jayden Lindsey

Dylan Shane mack*

Anna Giselle Maldonado

Angel Brianna Martin

Peyton Lane Moody*

Logan Thomas Moyer

Austin Maynard Nelson*

Abrielle Marie Ochsner*

Erica Riley O’Neal*

Keyara Janae Antionete Owens

Bayle’e Blaize Pardue

Laramie Mason Payne

Joshua Ray Penton

Julie Elizabeth Perkins

Siarrah Noelle Perry

Sage Anthony Prattini

Travis Lee Puckett

Jacob Michael Puma

Isabella Hailey Quinonez

Jaden Dale Reyes*

Briasia Alize Rheams

Madeline Brooke Richardson

Johnny Ray Robertson III

Blane Travis Runnels

Donald Jermaze Selders, Jr.

Mackenzie Rose Self

Heather Renee Shaffer

Catherine Elizabeth Snee

Sabastyen Paul Snellings

Mark Wade Stewart

Jatelynn Christyne Thompson

Gabriella Faith Marie Wall

Austin Michael Watts

James Mark Weedman

Jason Michael Weedman

Jamarcus Tykel Williams

Isaiah Paul Willis

Aubrey Matthew Wright

Tyler Noah Yelverton

Laney Dawn Ziebarth

