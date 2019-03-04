When it comes to eating breakfast, no school did it better over the last year than Albany High.
Albany High won first place in the second year of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ “No Kid Hungry: School Breakfast Challenge,” a contest aimed toward increasing statewide breakfast participation.
One of five regional winners, Albany High saw the highest increase of any school in the state, bumping its breakfast participation up by 65 percent. Approximately 83 percent of Albany’s students eat a school-provided breakfast, said Livingston Parish Administrator of Child Nutrition Special Programs Sommer Purvis, through traditional breakfast services and the “Second Chance Breakfast” program.
Students and administrators from the winning schools were treated to a breakfast and awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Feb. 28. Purvis attended the ceremony along with Albany High Principal Kim Freeman, cafeteria manager Scarlett Ray, and students Justin Coats and Luke Purvis.
The Breakfast Challenge compared breakfast participation from October 2017 to October 2018, Purvis said. During the ceremony, Edwards said Albany High served nearly 8,000 more breakfast meals in October 2018 than in October 2017.
As a whole, the Livingston Parish school system has continued to see an increase in breakfast participation over the last couple of years as non-traditional breakfast services have steadily become the norm.
Schools served approximately 1,948,045 breakfast meals during the 2017-18 school year, with roughly 51 percent of the 26,000 students in the LPPS system eating a school-provided breakfast daily (roughly 13,260 students).
Most schools have incorporated “Breakfast to Go,” where students take breakfast from designated areas on campus and eat it in hallways, picnic areas or gyms with their peers.
Eight schools have adopted “Breakfast in the Classroom,” in which students grab a ready-made breakfast to be eaten in homerooms after the opening bell while the teacher calls roll. Live Oak High, North Live Oak Elementary, Live Oak Junior High, Springfield High and Denham Springs High added the program this school year, Purvis said.
Albany High is one of three parish schools that have implemented the “Second Chance Breakfast” program, in which students get a mid-morning break to pick up a “grab-and-go” breakfast from a designated area on campus. French Settlement High was the first to add the program last year, and Holden High also added it in February, Purvis said.
All Livingston Parish Public Schools students are eligible to receive a free breakfast that features a variety of hot and cold items, including whole grain pancakes, french toast sticks, sausage biscuits, granola bars, yogurt, fresh fruit, and frozen pizza. Students also have an option of juice or milk.
When comparing August through December 2018 to that same time frame in 2017, Purvis said 2018 saw a 21 percent increase in breakfast participation parish-wide. The parish served 1,642,156 breakfast meals from August to February of this school year, a jump of 339,028 from the year before.
All five regional winners from this year’s breakfast challenge were given a $1,000 check for their breakfast programs. For recording the highest breakfast increases in the state, Albany High and St. Amant Middle will also be treated to a New Orleans Saints pep rally featuring a player and mascot in March.
Albany High’s pep rally is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, Purvis said.
Last year, French Settlement High and North Corbin Junior High won Saints pep rallies for recording the highest increases of more than 300 participating schools in the inaugural “No Kid Hungry” breakfast challenge.
