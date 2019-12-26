ALBANY -- A local 4-H Club is hoping to put blessings in a box.
Students in the Albany Middle School 4-H have placed a “Blessing Box” outside of the school’s carpool line to help people in need.
Inside the 4-foot-hight red box, which was already filled with water bottles and toiletries, is a caption that reads: “Take what you need. Give what you can. Above all be blessed.”
The club plans to place additional Blessing Boxes around town to help serve the people in need around the community.
