ALBANY -- A group of 4-H’ers recently spread some seasonal cheer to a local apartment complex.
Students in the Albany Middle School 4-H Club delivered decorated pumpkins to Rainbow Acres in Albany in October.
More than 20 students took part in the project, and each gave their pumpkin a unique design that residents of the low-income apartment complex are bound to enjoy.
