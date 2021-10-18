Albany Middle School has announced its homecoming court for the 2021-2022 season.
Elected to the court were eighth-graders Jacy Coats, Morgan Davis, Preslie Dempster, Emily Diamond, and Emma McWilliams; seventh-graders Reese Boudreaux, Brentley DePhillips, and Chloe' Mayo; and sixth-graders Caragen Catlin, Isabella Keating, and Madison Richard.
Albany Middle was scheduled to present its homecoming court on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. during its competition against Walker Junior High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.