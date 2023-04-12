Albany Middle wins Battle of the Books competition

Pictured are the winners of the 2023 Livingston Parish Public Schools Battle of the Books competition. The winning team, of Albany Middle, claimed victory in a field of eight teams on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Middle school students from Albany Middle claimed the coveted Goblet of Fire trophy during the parish-wide Battle of the Books competition, held at the LPPS Suma Professional Development Center on Wednesday, April 5.

The annual competition draws students in grades 5-8 who are tested on the books they read during the previous school year. Eight schools took part in the district-wide competition, with dozens of students participating.

