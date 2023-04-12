Middle school students from Albany Middle claimed the coveted Goblet of Fire trophy during the parish-wide Battle of the Books competition, held at the LPPS Suma Professional Development Center on Wednesday, April 5.
The annual competition draws students in grades 5-8 who are tested on the books they read during the previous school year. Eight schools took part in the district-wide competition, with dozens of students participating.
This marked the fourth Battle of the Books competition, which Live Oak Middle librarian Amanda Jones started in 2019. Past winning schools include Albany Middle (2019), Southside Junior High (2021), and Springfield Middle (2022). The 2020 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The trophy remains with the winning school throughout the next school year, and it is engraved to mark each year’s champion.
The school system posted a picture of the winning team.
“Way to go, Hornets!” officials said. “Thank you to all the students who participated across the parish. We are proud of you!”
The school system recognized Cavalier House Books for awarding each winner with a $10 gift certificate and for bringing a table full of free books! Officials also recognized the Livingston Parish Library for serving as guest judges and bringing the Bookmobile.
