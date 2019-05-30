ALBANY -- The names of Jed Hoover’s grandfather and great uncle are two of hundreds displayed on bricks at the Veterans Memorial Plaza located on Albany High’s campus.
Phillip R. Hoover, his grandfather, and Willie E. Hoover, his great uncle, both served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s, with Phillip even serving a tour during the Korean conflict. Hoover has another grandfather who also fought in Korea with the U.S. Navy, and other family members have joined the ranks.
A 26-year-old Albany native, Hoover is keeping the family tradition of military service alive.
This weekend, Hoover will head to Fort Carson, Colorado, where he’ll spend the next 3 ½ years of his service in the U.S. Army as a combat medic.
Hoover, the youngest son of David and Ginger, said he wanted to join the Army ever since graduating from Albany High in 2010, but those plans were delayed for a time as he worked toward an environmental biology from Southeastern Louisiana University.
But after getting his degree — not to mention making the President’s List — in 2015, Hoover fulfilled his dream and enlisted.
“I just wanted to join and not push it off any longer,” Hoover said.
In 2018, Hoover joined the Army as a 68W, Combat Medic, which included a $16,000 bonus. He attended Basic Training for 10 weeks in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, before heading to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for his medical training.
He spent 16 weeks training in Texas, where he learned to work with stretchers, IVs, and vaccinations. He graduated from Advanced Individual Training on the Dean’s List — the top 10 percent, which also earned him his civilian EMT license.
During his training in Texas, Hoover recalled an “interesting” two-week period of field training, including one exercise involving a man in need of medical assistance.
The problem — the man only spoke Mandarin Chinese, meaning Hoover had to diagnose the problem and treat it without the benefit of communication.
“To this day, I have no clue what he was saying,” Hoover recalled with a laugh. “I think he was told to cuss us out or something. But we had to treat him.”
Recently, Hoover has been working in Hammond through the Hometown Recruiting Assistance Program, which allows enlisted Soldiers who have recently completed one of three training courses to return to their hometowns to assist the local recruiters. Hoover was scheduled to speak about his military experiences on an Army podcast in Baton Rouge on Thursday.
This weekend, Hoover will again leave home and journey more than 1,100 miles northwest near Colorado Springs, where he’ll serve as part of a field artillery unit. He has no idea what he’ll do after his military service ends, but he isn’t too concerned about that at the moment.
“I’m just enjoying this,” he said.
